SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEOZero Wins NASGW POMA-Caliber Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEOZero has been awarded the 2020 NASGW POMA-Caliber Award for “Best New Optic.”

The NASGW-POMA Caliber Awards are a partnership between the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW) and the Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) to recognize new and innovative products within the sporting goods industry. Products for the NASGW-POMA Caliber Awards are submitted by the manufacturers for the various product categories and are evaluated for uniqueness, market need, value of the product, ingenuity, and presentation.

“This is an exciting award for the ROMEOZero and underscores the new innovation that SIG SAUER Electro-Optics has brought to the concealed carry market,” said Andy York, President, SIG SAUER Electro-Optics. “With sub-compacts and red dot optics gaining unprecedented popularity for everyday carry, the ROMEOZero provides quick target acquisition that you can rely on at an affordable price.”

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMOEZero is a micro open reflex sight that’s optimized for everyday concealed carry like the P365XL, and pistols with slim slide profiles such as single stack 1911’s and sub-compact firearms. The sight features a ruggedized, WeaponsGrade™ textured polymer body and the Spectracoat™ HD Polymer lens system. The ROMEOZero is available in 3MOA or 6MOA and features eight daytime illumination settings, MOTAC™ (Motion Activated Illumination System), and a 10-year battery life.

The ROMEOZero is designed, engineered and assembled in the USA at SIG SAUER Electro-Optics facility located in Wilsonville, Oregon. The optic is available for purchase at retailers nationwide and online at the sigssauer.com webstore.

