SIG SAUER Introduces SIG Custom Works P320 AXG Scorpion

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Utilizing the new AXG (Alloy XSERIES Grip) metal grip module as a foundation, and a carefully selected set of premium options and performance upgrades, SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to introduce the SIG Custom Works P320 AXG Scorpion Pistol.

“The P320 AXG Scorpion is an exciting product introduction because it’s our very first commercially available metal P320, and the first pistol release from SIG Custom Works,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “The P320 AXG Scorpion combines the weight and balance of a metal framed pistol with the performance and reliability of the P320, delivering a uniquely refined shooting experience unlike anything else. This SIG Custom Works exclusive delivers performance you can feel.”

The SIG Custom Works P320 AXG Scorpion is a metal, 9mm striker-fired pistol, with the AXG Carry grip module featuring custom Hogue G10 grip panels and backstrap insert, precision machined deep undercut, and an extended beavertail for an ergonomic, comfortable fit. The pistol features an XSERIES optic-ready slide compatible with three direct-mount options for the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1Pro, Delta Point Pro, and RMR Reflex Optics, XRAY3 Day/Night Sights, and an XSERIES flat skeletonized trigger. The P320 AXG Scorpion has an FDE Cerakote finish and ships with (3) P320 magazines, featuring new enhancements including witness holes for each loaded round and a high-visibility follower, a Negrini SIG Custom Works case, challenge coin, and an official SIG Custom Works Certificate of Authenticity.

P320 AXG Scorpion:

Overall length: 7.4 inches

Overall height: 5.5 inches

Overall width: 1.3 inches

Barrel length: 3.9 inches

Sight Radius: 5.8inches

Weight (w/magazine): 31.3 oz.

The SIG Custom Works P320 AXG Scorpion is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the SIG Custom Works P320 AXG, watch the product video with Phil Strader, Pistol Product Manager, or visit sigsauer.com.

