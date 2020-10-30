SIG SAUER to Donate $500,000 to NSSF for Industry Support

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NEWINGTON, N.H., (October 30, 2020) – Today SIG SAUER, Inc. announced the donation of $500,000 to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to support the important work the NSSF is doing on behalf of the entire shooting, hunting, and outdoor industry. During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NSSF was instrumental in defending the industry and insuring retailers and manufacturers alike were declared essential to personal safety and the defense of America and kept our respective businesses open.

“It’s disappointing that we will not be able to gather as an industry in 2021 at SHOT Show. However, given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the world we fully support the difficult decision of the National Shooting Sports Foundation to cancel SHOT Show,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “The NSSF, and its staff, are truly remarkable and all of us at SIG SAUER are thankful for their continued efforts. In the absence of SHOT Show, SIG is pleased to announce a $500,000 donation to support the NSSF’s ongoing work in education, safety initiatives, compliance and security resources, import/export guidance, consumer activation initiatives, government relations, and operational needs for 2021.”

