Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale going on the Smith & Wesson M&P SHIELD 9mm handgun for just $419.99. Compare that price to the $450.00 most everywhere online, if you can still find it, so this is a great buy on a classic top rated EDC pistol.
Smith & Wesson’s new M&P SHIELD is a slim, concealable, lightweight, striker-fired polymer pistol. Available in 9mm, the new M&P SHIELD features a slim design combined with the proven and trusted features found in the M&P Pistol Series. From the pistol’s easily concealed one-inch profile to its optimized 18-degree grip angle, the M&P SHIELD offers professional-grade features that provide consumers with simple operation and reliable performance.
Chambered in 9mm for proven stopping power, the M&P SHIELD features a high-strength polymer frame with a black, durable, corrosion resistant finish, coated stainless steel slide and barrel. Standard with a 3.1-inch barrel, which contributes to an overall length of 6.1 inches and an un loaded weight of 19 ounces. For fast tracking and smooth target acquisition, the M&P SHIELD is standard with a 5.3-inch sight radius and has been enhanced with a short, consistent trigger pull measuring 6.5 pounds. Featuring a quick and audible reset made possible by the striker-fired action, the M&P SHIELD allows multiple rounds to be placed on target both consistently and accurately.
Daily Gun Deals: Smith & Wesson M&P SHIELD 9mm Just $419.99 !!!
The Smith & Wesson M&P SHIELD 9mm is well-reviewed:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News offer is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Price has jumped $100 in the past month.
If this was the 2.0 model it would be an okay price.
If you don’t want to spend $500+ and don’t feel the need for 10 rnds this Smith and the Ruger LC9s or EC9 are viable options. If you’re whining about the price increases it’s because you’re late to the table. You should have been prepared BEFORE the pandemic and protests
Damn, these things are steadily creeping up in price! Earlier this year. They were going for around $250, which was a good price for the quality and compared to what many pawn shops and LGS’s were asking at around $450.
A few weeks ago, they were asking $290. Last week it was $300. Today it is $320.
What gives? Soon, it will be at what the pawn shops and LGS’s were asking.
With the 43X Flush 15 Round Mag and the Sig with 10/12 Round mags who wants a single stack with 7 rounds? Nobody! No wonder their cheap! 99.9% of the people can’t hit anything with 30 rounds..so they need all they can get…especially since there are multiple attackers most of the time!
Would like to know where the $249 less $50.00 rebate is found. Is it in local stores or mail order?Please let me know.
Except they were $249 and with a $50 rebate, got down to $199.
Palmetto State Armory continues to rip people off.
@Safegunowner – Given how PSA prices fluctuate, $40 price increase seems downright moderate. As for rebate, that was a manufacturer program that terminated quite some time ago – castigating PSA over rebate is disingenuous at best.
Given how many shops and online retailers are out of most firearms, I’d say listing the same price they had before current COVID inspired run cannot be considered gouging or ripping people off.
I’ve been using a Shield 9 as my EDC for several years now. Added a 2 round extension (Strike Industries) to the 7 round mag making 9+1. Use the 8’s for back up. Hornady Critical Defense ammo. Run 3-4 thousand rounds of various ammo thru it with no issues. Carry OWB in a kydex holster (Alien Gear). Definitely recommend it as an EDC.
It’s on sale because the M&P EZ-SLIDE Shield is selling like hotcakes and has a decent-sized safety on both sides you don’t have to hunt for when you are in a hurry. The EZ-slide is a landmark in handgun development, and I expect every manufacturer to come up with some version of it soon or lose a LOT of business.
What kind of deal do you have on the Smith and Wesson 45 shield w/ safety?
My S&W Shield 9 has been my best value/quality purchase conceal carry pistol of any that I have purchased. Furthermore, it is a joy to take to the range and not a bother to take down to clean or to provide maintenance for. The one thing I learned long ago was that it is not the investment in the handgun that is expensive, it is the investment in the ammunition and range time.
.
Half the price
P365
=
half the ammo count
…
Is very good price . But this offer. Is not to California ?
I am interested in getting a 22 cal. Either style pistol.
Can’t go wrong with the Ruger SR 22. I have 2 of them.
Consider S&W Victory
@BH, What you want to do with a .22 cal. pistol, will determine what you buy. Look to the .22 pistols that do what you want to do.
@ Wild Bill
Good to see you posting as I was a bit apprehensive of your well being,as I haven’t seen many oof your posts lately.
GMB,
That post from WB was 4 months ago. He and his lady are working out what to replace his old machine with.
@ Dave
Thanks for the correction,I missed that detail, hope Bill is back soon. Thanks
Hi you all, I C.C.W. a S&W, 460 mag.XVR. A bit heavy , but great gun. Fun gun and kicks like a mule. I use 425 grain ammo. Great knock down power. ” Ring of Fire “. I use for wild bore, hog hunting..and you can use 3 different size’s of ammo.great advantages. The 460 XVR is a well balanced and a great choice Firearm.You do need to know how to handle. Not for the beginners of firearms. I carry on hip. Open and concealed. Beginners stay with 9mm or 45cal.till you get the feel and comfortable on the smaller… Read more »
What exactly is “knock-down power?”
Smaller caliber rounds do not transfer as much kinetic energy when they hit their target. Larger caliber rounds will transfer more energy and have an easier time “knocking someone down”. A .22 round is more likely to go into it’s target and ricochet around causing internal injuries, whereas a .40 or .45 would have a much easier time putting a home invader on his arse. They still have penetration, but depending on the type of ammo, they can flatten out really well on impact and transfer a lot more energy.
@TD, The power to knock down your opponent. Think Sonny Liston, but a cartridge and pistol combo, instead.
Not a bad price for a concealable 9mm semiauto. There used to be a day when a budget priced self defense handgun of good reliability was a small or medium frame snub nose .38 revolver. Now, the latter falls in the $350 range.
Can I get one with Crimson Trace?
I added streamlight tlr-6 to mine. Bright flashlight and red laser. It is badass!
Is this a new one or used? I have one already but might be able buy it for my wife..
Hi. I’m a revolver fan from way back. S&W models 19, 24 and 57 top my list.
it is a great pistol. the sig sauer p365 is better. it is smaller, holds more rounds, is just as if not more accurate on the range, is more concealable, the only draw back is price. that too in time will drop. i own both plus an XDS 9mm, and taurus judge.
Agree on the 365. Have it. Daily carry in standard days i much prefer the Walther pps m2, unless i need super small that day. It’s the only gun that offers that nice trigger and sights. Imo
Do you buy guns?
I own a shield and Springfield XD. While the XD carries 9 rounds I carry the lightweight shield everyday. Easy to shoot and clean.
My everyday carry is a S&W M&P Shield Performance Center Ported .40. The size is perfect to keep from printing and light enough to be comfortable all day.
It is an outstanding choice, plenty of power, great sights that get you back on target very quickly and a ported barrel that keeps you close to target at all times.
It is very accurate. My personal best is 7 rounds rapid fire at 30 feet with 1.75″ group.
I could not be happier.
You are correct about printing,
My Glock 17 prints at the worst times and drops a sheaf of Supermarket advertisements or WAL*MART Discount flyers and it is most annoying, I want a handgun that prints less.
All jokes aside, the printing issue is way overblown and out of proportion.
Concealed is the keyword, as opposed to open carry, there have never been, as far as I know, anything anywhere about printing, only accidental exposure.
Why every hand gun add states…gun weight XX oz unloaded…who carries an unloaded gun??…that statement is irrelevant….
Just saying..
Rp
So you would want them to say the weight of the weapon with 1 round is x, with 2 rounds is x+y, with 3 rounds ix+2y, etc.? Or would you prefer a standard method across all handguns? Just saying…
How about with a full magazine & 1 in the chamber, as a gun is supposed to be carried?
The weight of the gun never changes, the weight of the ammo does.
If I load my Glock 21 mags (13) with 230 grain ball vs. 78 grain Liberty Civil Defense, there is a 4.8 ounce difference if you are carrying 13+1.
Even with the Shield, the difference between 90gr Corbon and 147 gr Hydrashock is over an ounce in an 8+1 configuration
Excellent reply,I always wondered but never asked. Thank you
It’s a great deal love to bry one were are you located are you in Florida? I will to sign up for all the deal and inf..
I’m more interested in S&W40 subcompact
Lol. Nobody uses .40 anymore. It’s evident that those that claim they do, don’t shoot or carry much.
I edc a 40 all the time and shoot at the range a lot
Plenty of people still do. They even sell it at the store. My preferred carry is an XD40 that I carry daily, actually shoot often. Sometimes I even claim to do those things.
I do. A .40 is a much better round. Zip of the 9mm and the knockdown of a .45… Argue with the facts I dare you.
Dennis Longfeather, well for starters, fucking “knock-down power” is an absolute fallacy. Let’s just start with that.
Knock down has been proven in at least 5 conflicts. That why the Marines and other special ops went back to 45 acp
I am assuming this is the old version. M 2.0 is definitely an improvement, bear that in mind.
Why worry about the weight of a Oz or so…put your gandy panties on and get what YOU want…!!!