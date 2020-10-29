Springfield Armory Hellcat 3″ Micro-Compact 9mm Pistol $549.99 InStock Right Now!

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Palmetto State Armory currently has the Springfield Armory Hellcat 3″ Micro-Compact 9mm Pistol in-stock and shipping now for just $549.99. This has been a hard to get pistol so if you have been waiting now is your chance to pick one up without the long wait.

Warning: PSA says they have only have a few Hellcat Micro's left in stock at the time of this posting. That means they will sell out again soon.Buy Now Gun Deals

It's a jungle out there. Protect yourself with the all-new 9mm Hellcat from Springfield Armory. Featuring a patented magazine with best in class capacity of 11+1 and 13+1 with included extended magazine. The Hellcat is designed specifically for every day carry with Adaptive Grip Texture and high visibility sights. U-Dot sight picture on the Hellcat features a high visibility tritium & luminescent front sight paired with a Tactical Rack rear sight for easy target acquisition in stressful, low-light conditions. The Hellcat from Springfield Armory gives you The Capacity to Defend.

Features:

  • Top Slide Serrations
  • Standard Accessory Rail
  • Adaptive Grip Texture for optimum grip in any environment and situation

Additional Specs:

  • Barrel Material: Hammer Forged Steel
  • Barrel Finish: Melonite
  • Twist: 1:10
  • Recoil System: Dual Captive Recoil Spring w/Full-Length Guide Rod
  • Height: 4″ w/ Flush Mag, 4.5″ w/ Extended Mag
  • Grip Width: 1″
  • Caliber: 9mm
  • Sights: U-Dot, Tritium & Luminescent Front, Tactical Rack Rear
  • Frame: Black Polymer w/ Adaptive Grip Texture
  • Slide: Billet Machined, Melonite Finish
  • Barrel Length: 3″
  • Overall Length: 6″
  • Weight: 17.9 oz. (w/ Empty Flush Mag)
  • Magazines: (1) 11 Round, (1) 13 Round Extended

For the best selection of Firearms, Accessories, and Ammunition at unbelievable prices, shop Palmetto State Armory!

OlTrailDog
OlTrailDog
1 month ago

Seems like a fine and adequate EDC, not that I need another. Personally, I really can’t understand cry babies who have to disparage what ever comes along that doesn’t fit their personal preference?

0
Green Mtn. Boy
Green Mtn. Boy
1 month ago

If one is a newly awaken to reality Leftard and that’s the only thing left in inventory, it will have to do but as for myself I’ll pass.

0
RoyD
RoyD
1 month ago
Reply to  Green Mtn. Boy

One of life’s eternal truths: It is nice to be flush with the things you like or need.

0
ALL GUN LAWS ARE INFRINGEMENTS
ALL GUN LAWS ARE INFRINGEMENTS
1 month ago

If ur American u may want to stop posting COMMUNIST BS like the above company…they are headed for deep hell……..

-1
