Springfield Armory Hellcat OSP Wins 2020 Best New Handgun Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory is proud to announce that the Hellcat OSP 9mm has won a NASGW-POMA Caliber Award for 2020 Best New Handgun, as selected by an independent panel of 18 judges from a pool of approximately 150 new products.

Each year, the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW) awards the top optics, accessory, ammunition and firearms manufacturers who provide outstanding value and service. For this year’s awards, the NASGW partnered with the Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) to also select the best new products in six categories, including the 2020 Best New Handgun.

“We look forward to setting a higher standard with the Caliber Awards for years to come. It is an honor to partner with NASGW to recognize the innovations within the shooting sports industry,” said Kevin Orthman, the Executive Director with POMA.

To qualify for the Caliber Awards, manufacturers must be a NASGW member in good standing and the product must have launched within the last year. Over the course of several weeks, the 18 judges analyzed the contenders and chose the Hellcat OSP 9mm as the best in its category.

“It’s truly an honor to be selected for this Caliber Award by NASGW-POMA,” says Steve Kramer, Vice President of Marketing for Springfield Armory. “The Hellcat has been a huge success in the concealed carry and self-defense market, and it’s gratifying to have it be recognized by such an esteemed group of judges.”

As the world’s highest capacity micro 9mm, the Hellcat combines exceptional ergonomics with outstanding performance and power. Additionally, the Optical Sight Pistol (OSP) version selected for the Caliber Award allows direct mounting of today’s smallest red dot optics for co-witnessing with the pistol’s excellent tritium U-Dot™ Tactical Rack sights.

For more information about the Hellcat, please visit: www.spr-ar.com/r/3496

In 1794, the original Springfield Armory began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, nearly two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, Ill. revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy.

