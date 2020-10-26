Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- LA Police gear has a sale running on the Streamlight Macrostream USB 500 Lumen Every-Day-Carry Flashlight for just $46.99. This is the new big brother of the very popular, but different, and slightly-cheaper Streamlight Microstream Flashlight. That is 47% OFF the MSRP. Check prices here. What you don't like LA Policegear? Then check a similar deal online over here.

The Streamlight MacroStream USB Every Day Carry Flashlight is a compact flashlight that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, pocket, or backpack. With 500 lumens of output in a 4.5″ package, the MacroStream compact flashlight offers unparalleled performance for its size. High and low modes: High: 500 lumens; 90m beam; runs 2 hours

Low: 50 lumens; 30m beam; runs 8 hours Features:Streamlight Macrostream USB 500 Lumen Every Day Carry Flashlight Deal Cart Check Lithium ion battery charges in-product in 4 hours

Multi-function push-button tail switch with charge indicator:

Red – charging

Green – fully charged

Includes USB cord

IPX4 water-resistant; 1m impact resistance tested

Removable pocket clip also clips onto brim of hat for hands free use

Metal sleeve protects charge port; slide sleeve forward to reveal charge port

Compact design fits in the palm of your hand, comfortably fits in your pocket

Charges with Streamlight's EPU-5200 portable USB charger #22600 (sold separately)

Durable, anodized machined aluminum construction; scratch-resistant polycarbonate lens

Limited lifetime warranty Specifications: High Lumens: 500

Run Time on High: 2.00 hours

Run Time on Low: 8.00 hours

Beam Distance: 90 meters

Max Candela: 2,000

Battery Type: Lithium Ion

Battery Quantity: 1

Length: 4.50 inches Weight: 2.20 ounces.

Streamlight Macrostream USB 500 Lumen Every-Day Carry Flashlight:

