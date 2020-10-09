The Churchill 812 Field Over/Under Shotgun: Classic Styling – Affordably Priced

Cocoa, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.), importers of select quality and affordable handguns, rifles, and shotguns, introduce classic styling in an over/under 12GA 3” shotgun with the Churchill 812 Field O/U. It is perfect for the serious hunter or clay target shooter with its traditional looks, perfect balance, and easy swing, as well as the new student of the shotgun sports looking for a dependable, sure-fitting, accurate shotgun that won’t break the bank.

The Churchill 812 is built on a standard checkered walnut stock and forend featuring exceptional grain for a shotgun at this price point. The steel receiver has a matte nickel finish and it features a vented rib with a fiber optic front sight, auto ejectors and an auto safety, and three extended choke tubes.

For those that want the same traditional styling, fit, finish, and exceptional handling as the 812 Field but in a smaller gauge, EAA Corp. has it in the 820 Field for a 20GA 3”, the 828 Field for the 28GA 3” and the 836 Field for a 410 Bore. The EAA Corp. Churchill 812, 820, 828, and 836 Field shotguns, your new classic over/unders built to perform, year after year, for an SRP of just $861.00.

More information on the EAA Corp. Churchill 812 Series Field shotgun is available online.

Churchill 812 Series Field Shotgun Specifications:

Model: 812 820 828 836

SKU: 111320 111322 111324 111326

Gauge: 12 3” 20 3” 28 3” 410 bore

Barrel Length: 28” 26” 26” 26”

LOP: 14.37” 14.37” 14.37” 14.37”

Overall Length: 47.2” 45.0” 45.2” 45.2”

Weight: 6.0 lbs. 6.0 lbs. 6.0 lbs. 6.0 lbs.

SRP: $861.00 $861.00 $86100 $816.00

For more information on EAA Corp., visit www.eaacorp.com or check them out on Facebook, YouTube, or Pinterest.

About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):

Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com