U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- We have reviewed and tested a lot of flashlights over the years, ranging in power from 500 to 1,000 lumens. Most were pretty good lights, although some were better than others from a durability point of view. Some of them used conventional AA, C, or D cell batteries, while others used Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries.

When we received the new COAST XP11-R, our first thoughts were, “another flashlight, it will probably be like all the rest.” Well, we were wrong, absolutely dead wrong. This light stands apart from all of the other flashlights we have tested and reviewed.

This light comes with the newest ZITHION-XTM rechargeable battery and is compatible with either COAST Extreme Performance alkaline batteries or other brand-name battery types. This provides one with the cost savings of a rechargeable with the option of reverting to conventional alkaline batteries in an emergency. And, there is a battery-life indicator to keep you apprised of when the light needs recharging.

Another unique feature of the XP11 is its one-handed beam control. The slide focus system permits you to transition from spot to flood beam with the push/pull of one hand. That kind of responsive-beam control allows you to operate this light with one hand keeping the other hand free.

However, the most impressive feature of this flashlight is the turbo feature. In its standard high beam mode the XP11-R delivers a beam of 1,000 lumens, but switching to the turbo mode and you get 2,100 lumens. There are no halos or hot-spots with edge-to-edge clarity. That is truly amazing for a hand-held light of its size. As such, you have a power boost for critical situations when needed.

As you check out the detailed specifications of the XP11-R, we are convinced that you will decide that it is worth buying, especially at the MSRP of $69.99. That is a real bargain!

The Coast Turbo Flashlight features the following settings

High

Beam Distance – 508 ft / 155 m

Light Output – 1000 Lumens

Runtime – 5 hours

Low

Beam Distance (low) – 137 ft / 42 m

Light Output – 75 Lumens

Runtime – 37 hours

Medium

Beam Distance (medium) – 288 ft / 88 m

Light Output – 330 Lumens

Runtime – 7 hours 15 minutes

Turbo

Beam Distance (turbo) – 721 ft / 220 m

Light Output – 2100 Lumens

Our only complaint, and it really isn't much, is that when you turn it on it goes from medium mode to high and then low. It would have made more sense to us to start out in the low mode, then medium, followed by the high and then the Turbo. But, we are picky and will get used to the current settings. Again, this is one flashlight that puts all others to shame.

About Jim and Mary Clary:

Jim and Mary Clary have co-authored over six hundred published articles (and counting) on shooting and hunting. You can read many of them on AmmoLand News.