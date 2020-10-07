The Clary’s Review the Frankford Arsenal Universal Die Set

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Why should you purchase a set which includes seating dies all of the calibers you already are loading for? Especially when every standard reloading die set includes a seating die. That is a fair question and the answer is simple. This Frankford Arsenal set includes a Master die body which has a built-in micrometer for competition-level accuracy.

In general terms, only precision target shooters involved in competition use a micrometer seating die. The reason being is that they are expensive, averaging about $125 and up…EACH. If you are loading for eight to ten different calibers, it is hard to justify spending the $125 for a micrometer die for each caliber. That would be very pricey.

While a micrometer die will definitely increase the accuracy of our reloads, most of us could not afford the additional funds for our everyday practice and hunting calibers. That was a problem that also bothered the engineers at Frankford Arsenal, after all, they were shooters like the rest of us.

After considerable effort, they developed a Universal Master die body with the built-in micrometer. It allows for adjustments of 0.001” in bullet seating depth for all calibers from .224 to .338. There are 9 different alignment sleeves that cover the full range of calibers and 3 different VLD bullet seating stems to cover the range of bullet types.

The Master die fits any and all of the reloading presses on the market today, including the new F.A. M-Press Coaxial Reloading Press (the only Press with a universal shell holder). With an

MSRP of $99.99, and an online price of even less, this kit is a bargain.

If you buy it, you won't want to use any other seating dies. And, before we forget, it comes with a convenient case to keep the components from getting misplaced.

About Jim and Mary Clary:

Jim and Mary Clary have co-authored over six hundred published articles (and counting) on shooting and hunting. You can read many of them on AmmoLand News.