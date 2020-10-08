The USCCA Reaches Over Half a Million Members!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- WEST BEND, WI – Today, the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) announced that its organization has reached over half a million members and counting, keeping pace with record-breaking firearm-related sales over the last nine months across the nation. This surge in membership demonstrates that as Americans embrace their Second Amendment rights, firearms education and training remains a top priority. After experiencing an all-time record month of membership sales in June, with momentum continuing in the succeeding months, the USCCA also reported a 620 percent increase in online training and education courses through the first nine months of 2020 compared to all of 2019.

“Record numbers of Americans are embracing their Second Amendment rights and in doing so, they are turning to the USCCA for industry-leading self-defense education, training and legal protection,” said Tim Schmidt, president and founder of the USCCA. “Our mission is to help save lives and so it is both incredible and humbling that more than 500,000 Americans have now joined the USCCA on their self-defense journey. While owning a gun is one thing, knowledge on how to use it is everything, and our work is only just beginning as we continue on our quest to help all Americans become the best protectors they can be.”

The USCCA remains committed to all American gun owners as well as their Wisconsin-based community. Since 2016, the USCCA has experienced more than 30 percent year-over-year growth, which has equated to an increase in jobs in southeastern Wisconsin. The USCCA now employs more than 300 people and its parent company – Delta Defense – was recently recognized by the Milwaukee Business Journal as one of the top 2020 Best Places to Work.

About the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA)

