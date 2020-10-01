Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a make your won deal on the Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8X24mm Rifle Scope with a matching Cantilever Mount for just $409.94 after coupon code “SAE” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. This is a great price and when we have featured similar deals like this they sell out fast. Compare prices here or online over here.

Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8X24mm Rifle Scope AR-BDC3 with Cantilever Mount 100-041-855WB The Strike Eagle riflescopes offer even more features in an updated body, making them ideal for value-minded shooters who need an optic that looks as good as it shoots. A true 1x on the low end adapts to a wide range of scenarios letting shooters rapidly engage targets from point-blank to extended ranges. To maximize that versatility, you get a glass-etched, illuminated AR-BDC3 reticle, which aids in rapid shooting at near and far distances while providing holdover and ranging references from 0-650 yards. Fully Multi-Coated Lenses

Water, Fog and Shockproof

Thread-In throw Lever

Updated Aesthetics A thread-in throw lever helps you to set your magnification even faster, shot after shot.

