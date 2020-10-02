Vudoo Gun Works Announces Single Shot Action, Rifles, and BR-VS Trigger

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Vudoo Gun Works, leader in rimfire precision rifles, is proud to announce the addition of the V-22S Single Shot Bolt Action, complete “target” specific rifle builds, and the Vudoo/Flavio Fare BR-VS Trigger.

The V-22S is a ground-up design that incorporates a number of new features that optimize function in single shot applications. The new features are, a three-lug bolt, six o’clock ignition and availalble in right bolt/right port, right bolt/left port, left bolt/left port and left bolt/right port. The 60-degree lift of the bolt promises to be the smoothest and lightest of any three-lug design on the market and dis-assembly re-assembly requires no tools! A newly designed fire control system is incredibly precise and provides highly consistent ignition thanks, in part to, the new Vudoo Gun Works/Flavio Fare BR-VS Trigger. Vudoo Gun Works teamed up with Flavio Fare to co-develop a trigger as an integral part of what is a completely new fire control system. But, if you have a favorite trigger, a 60-degree cocking piece will be available as an option at time of ordering.

The BR-VS Trigger is adjustable from .7 to 2.8 ounces with heavier pull weight ranges coming soon. Another first for this type of action is a complete color-coded mainspring kit with mainsprings ranging from 13 to 18-pound force. Users have the ability to further tune their ignition without the archaic practices of snipping springs to fine tune performance. As a complete system, these features deliver a level of consistency and precision that’s sure to deliver an unparalleled shooter experience.

“The V-22S is a ground up Gen 3 design, which is where the toolless bolt assembly/disassembly started. We rolled this design backwards into what are our current Gen 2 Repeater actions and we couldn’t wait to get the new Single Shot out and in the hands of competitors, target shooters and those with a general passion for rimfire.” Said Mike Bush, Design Engineer and Co-Founder of Vudoo Gun Works. “I’ve not seen a system that offers better concentric alignment, repeatability and smoothness of operation, but more importantly, this toolless system allows the user to drain everything possible from the capabilities of this platform. Add to this, the six o’clock ignition and our new Vudoo/Flavio Trigger, and I think you’re going to see big differences downrange.”

V-22S Features

Same Physical Footprint as the Remington 700 Short Action

Remington 700 Pinned Trigger Interface

Six O’clock Ignition

Vertical Sear Fire Control

Three Lug, 60 Degree Bolt Throw

Available in Right Bolt/Right Port, Right Bolt/Left Port, Left Bolt/Left Port and Left Bolt/Right Port

Toolless Bolt Assembly/Disassembly

Complete Color-Coded Mainspring Kit (13 to 18 lb. force)

Integral 11mm Dovetail Mount

Unique Picatinny Rail available in 0, 20, 30 and 40 MOA

.860 Base Screw Spacing for All Currently Available Mounts/Rails

About Vudoo Gun Works

Based in St George Utah, Vudoo Gun Works has been re-defining rimfire since bringing the original V-22 to market in 2017. The Vudoo Gun Works (VGW) V-22 is a patented rimfire repeater action, that matches the physical footprint of the short action Remington 700. This form factor has created an extremely precise, “true-to-scale” precision rifle, that has forever changed the landscape of rimfire competition. Since inception, Vudoo Gun Works has been at the forefront of precision rimfire research and continues to innovate the future of a rapidly changing industry.