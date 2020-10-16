Walk The Talk America Announce New Board Member

Las Vegas, NV (Ammoland.com) – Walk The Talk America (WTTA), a non-profit organization designed to bridge the gap between the firearms industry and owners and the mental health industry are please to announce the addition of Dustin Jones, CPA, as the new WTTA Board Member and Treasurer.

Jones, is also serves as a Board Member and Chief Financial Officer (SVP) for Armscor Precision International, a top, small arms manufacturer with a global customer base of 50 countries on 6 continents, and facilities in the USA and the Philippines. Jones joined Armscor in 2013. He graduated with High Distinction and a dual degree in Accounting and Finance at the University of Nevada. Jones worked at PwC and Big Four Public Accounting firms prior to joining Armscor. Jones is also an author, having published The First 30, Guide to Your First Thirty Years, a book for youth to guide them in acquiring the essential set of skills to succeed in life, and holds several patents for products within the firearms industry.

“WTTA welcomes Dustin Jones as our new treasurer and board member,” Mike Sodini, WTTA’s founder commented. “Dustin’s experience, skill-set and work ethics bring so much to our organization. Besides his financial knowledge, organizational and public speaking skills, Dustin is passionate about helping people. As the founder of the BATA Foundation that strives to improve the lives of children in the Philippines and respond to natural disasters, Dustin’s experience with non-profits is an added plus for WTTA.” “This past summer Armscor showed support to the WTTA mission by becoming a full corporate sponsor. The Walk The Talk Message has never been more important than in this time of uncertainty, and I am proud to be a part of this team to expand awareness of the project and help get more companies and people involved,” Dustin Jones responded.

About Walk the Talk America

Our mission is to fund research and development for outreach and promotion of mental health to reduce the misconceptions and prejudices that exist when it comes to mental illness and firearms. We believe we can be a catalyst for change by working with experts in the mental health industry. www.walkthetalkamerica.org