USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Self defense shooters, Optics Planet has a pre-order offer on 20 round boxes of Winchester DEFENDER HANDGUN 9mm Luger 147 grain Bonded Jacketed Hollow Point $29.99 in 20 round boxes with FREE shipping and returns. That is $1.49 each a round. Click the Buy Now link for the current predicted ship date.

Winchester DEFENDER HANDGUN 9mm Luger 147 grain Bonded Jacketed Hollow Point Brass Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammunition Engineered to maximize terminal ballistics as defined by FBI test protocol, PDX1 Defender ammunition provides maximum stopping power for the ultimate in personal defense. Our innovative bonding process welds the jacket to lead core for improved penetration, 1.5x expansion and the proven performance you rely on when the stakes are high. Specifications for Winchester DEFENDER HANDGUN 9mm Luger 147 grain Bonded Jacketed Hollow Point Brass Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammunition: Caliber: 9mm Luger

Number of Rounds: 20

Bullet Type: Bonded Jacketed Hollow Point (BJHP)

Bullet Weight: 147 grain

Cartridge Case Material: Brass

Muzzle Velocity: 1000 ft/s

Primer Location: Centerfire

Muzzle Energy: 326 ft-lbs Features: Hollow PointExpands up to 1.5x the original diameter resulting in maximum stopping power. Notched JacketPreprogrammed to expand into six uniform segments for consistent tactical performance. Proprietary Bonding ProcessWelds jacket to lead resulting in improved penetration and retained weight.

