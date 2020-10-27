Winchester Promotions and Conservation Support Fall Waterfowl Season

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- EAST ALTON, Ill. (October 26, 2020) — Millions of hunters throughout the United States have waited patiently throughout a less-than-regular 2020 for another fall duck and goose season. It’s here and once again, so is Winchester — the industry leader in ammunition offerings for waterfowl hunters and conservation support.

“Winchester is at the very core of the waterfowl hunting tradition, and we continue to support this historic pastime in many ways,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “Millions of duck hunters have shot our Blind Side, Drylok and Xpert shotgun shells, which continue to be some of our most sought-after ammunition products.”

In 2020, Winchester Ammunition continues its support of duck and goose hunters, conservation, and the waterfowl hunting tradition.

Winchester Ammunition Waterfowl Rebates

Between August 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, earn up to:

$100 back on Blind Side waterfowl ammunition

$50 back on Drylok waterfowl ammunition

$40 back on all Xpert high-velocity waterfowl ammunition

Visit a local Winchester dealer in your area or Winchester.com for more information.

Official Ammunition of Ducks Unlimited and Ducks Unlimited Films

For decades, Winchester has been a devout supporter of conservation and organizations such as Ducks Unlimited. As the official ammunition of Ducks Unlimited, Winchester continues its support of Ducks Unlimited Films, a series for those who have fallen in love with wetlands and waterfowl, duck calls, and retrievers, decoys, and shotguns. This film series captures the essence of what it means to be a waterfowler. www.ducks.org/media/du-films

