XINSURANCE – Concealed Carry Liability Coverage for Gun Owners with “A” Rated Insurer

Salt Lake City, Utah – -(AmmoLand.com)- XINSURANCE, dba Evolution Insurance Brokers, LLC, provides owners of firearms with custom Firearm Liability coverage, underwritten by Prime Insurance Company, an “A” rated insurer with more than 40 years of experience delivering superior products.

This is great news for gun owners looking to protect their assets in the event of an incident involving self-defense.

“Unlike other programs available on the market for gun owners through “membership plans,” the CCW policy with XINSURANCE is written with an experienced, top-tier AM Best rated insurance company with the capital and surplus to continue to provide coverage year after year and deliver in the event of a covered claim,” explains Rick J. Lindsey, Chairman, and CEO, Prime Insurance Company. “In addition, as a policyholder with XINSURANCE, you will receive robust claims support with our in-house claims team, adjusters, and a staff of attorneys, providing legal advice and vigorous defense against frivolous claims that today’s defendants face as a result of an aggressive plaintiff bar and unfair settlement requests and massive verdicts,” continues Lindsey.

In fact, most “insurance policies” on the market are not actually insurance policies, even though that is the marketing term being used. These policies offer legal protection and assistance only and do not provide any Liability coverage.

As a gun owner, you want to protect yourself and your family from potentially life-threatening situations, whether these threats take place in your home, your place of business, or while going about your daily activities. With this fundamental need to protect your loved ones, unfortunately, also comes liability risks should an incident occur where you find yourself threatened and forced to use your firearm in self-defense, or your firearm ends up stolen or misused. Even with all the training and the safety precautions, you may take, potential liability risks still exist.

Just as you have taken the steps to protect your family with your firearm purchase, XINSURANCE is here to protect you with Concealed Carry Weapon insurance, also known as CCW or Firearm Liability insurance, in the event of an incident that results in an unforeseen accident or death that lands you in court defending your actions.

Award-winning nationally syndicated talk host of Armed American Radio, Mark Walters, said, “I use a top-notch, “A” rated insurance company (USAA) for my home and my auto policies. My boat is covered by top-rated GEICO Marine and my life is protected by the best of the best.” “Why on Earth would I do any less for my firearm and CCW needs? My policy was custom written directly by XINSURANCE for my specific needs and I know if I have to file a claim, they’ll be there for me. I no longer run the risk of a third party membership benefit or unrated carrier deciding they won’t support me in the worst moment of my life. I'm simply not willing to take that chance, no matter what. I sleep well knowing my needs are in the hands of an actual insurance company that is going to fight like hell on my behalf. I’m not sure why anyone would do any less for themselves.”

The CCW insurance program from XINSURANCE provides individual gun owners with coverage that includes: the expense of posting bail bonds to stay out of prison as a case unfolds (as long as you purchase Legal Liability coverage); confiscation of weapons until the situation is resolved (assuming the outcome is in the defendant’s favor); the fees for legal defense services; and civil damages as a result of an unfavorable judgment – up to the policy’s limit.

Policy limits are available up to $10 million and coverage customization is available for gun owners. This is not a one-size-fits-all, cookie-cutter membership benefit ‘policy’, and, depending on your needs, XINSURANCE can tailor the coverage to fit your specific risk profile. For example, a business owner may have a concealed weapon at his or her operation to protect against potential robbers and vandals, and thus is in need of specialized coverage. A security guard requires specialized coverage, too. In addition, gun owners with strong training may also receive customized pricing to reflect their additional firearms experience.

The low-cost CCW policy in most cases is similar to buying homeowners insurance to protect against liability risks.

For more information about XINSURANCE’s Firearm Liability insurance program and to obtain a no-obligation quick price quote, please visit www.xinsurance.com/risk-class/concealed-weapons/.