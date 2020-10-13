XINSURANCE Arms Law Enforcement Professionals with Defense & Liability Insurance

Salt Lake City, Utah – -(AmmoLand.com)- XINSURANCE, powered by Evolution Insurance Brokers, LLC, provides police officers and law enforcement professionals with tailored Liability coverage to protect their assets. The policy is underwritten by Prime Insurance Company, an “A” rated AM Best insurer with more than 40 years of experience delivering superior products and best-in-class service.

In today’s climate, as a police officer, you face heightened scrutiny, potential allegations of wrongdoing, and increased investigations that can threaten your livelihood and assets and your family’s financial health in the event of a lawsuit. Examples of claims include everything from allegations of excessive force in shooting or beating an unarmed suspect when that force was necessary to accomplish the lawful restraint objective, to cruel-and-unusual punishment such as excessive restraint or isolation, deprivation of food or other necessities.

Add to this, states and municipalities across the country are considering no longer providing police officers and law enforcement professionals with Liability insurance protection.

As in the event they are found liable for excessive force in a lawsuit. For example, in June, Colorado passed a law stating that officers could be on the hook for 5% of any settlement or judgment, up to $25,000, reached in a civil lawsuit over their actions if their employer finds they acted in bad faith.

Even if you’re covered by the municipality, there may coverage gaps exposing your to risk. Also, some of the police reform bills Congress is considering will eliminate qualified immunity for state and local police and other law enforcement, further increasing your liability risks.

With XINSURANCE’s Liability Insurance for Police Officers and Law Enforcement Professionals, you will have the protection you need against having to pay out of pocket in the event you need to defend your actions. You’ll have coverage for immediate cash bail funding (as long as you purchase Legal Liability coverage), compensation while in court, and civil suit damage protection.

“The XINSURANCE program is ideal for police officers, as it offers personal insurance in the face of the risks you face today on the job, while moonlighting, or off duty,” says Rick J. Lindsey, Chairman, and CEO, Prime Insurance. “You’re getting a top-notch product from a top-tier insurance company with the capital and surplus to come through in the event of a claim.”

In addition, XINSURANCE’s Liability Insurance for Police Officers and Law Enforcement Professionals is supported by a robust team of in-house claims adjusters, managers, and attorneys dedicated to vigorously defending allegations against our policyholders. We work strategically with clients not only to investigate claims properly and compensate legitimate claimants in accordance with the law but also to fight meritless or exaggerated claims. “We’ve got your back,” notes Lindsey.

XINSURANCE’s all-in-one approach enables you to receive customized coverage, limits, deductibles, and premiums to create the perfect plan for your personal protection based on your individual experience. The policy can be tailored to include: asset protection, professional liability, legal liability protection – on-duty and off-duty, wrongful acts, alleged sexual abuse or molestation liability, alleged assault & battery liability, concealed firearms liability, failed CPR, and income protection when suspended without pay.

It’s important to note that the policy may not be available in every state depending on applicable state and local laws. In addition, coverage is provided up until a court of competent jurisdiction enters a finding of guilt for a criminal act.

For more information about XINSURANCE’s Liability Insurance for Police Officers and Law Enforcement Professionals and to obtain a no-obligation quick price quote, please visit www.xinsurance.com/risk-class/police-officers/.