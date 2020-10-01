XS Sights Introduces Pink Big Dot Sight to Support Breast Cancer Research

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Fort Worth, TX (October 1, 2020) – As a proud supporter of the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF), XS Sights is offering an exclusive Pink version of its DXT2 Big Dot Tritium Night Sight through the month of October. XS’s ‘Aim for Hope’ initiative will support the outstanding work of NBCF which provides help and inspires hope to those affected by breast cancer. The foundation’s focus is on early detection, education, and support services. XS Sights is committed through this campaign to donating a minimum of $3,000 to NBCF and the programs they provide.

“As a majority women-owned business, we are blessed to have the opportunity to support NBCF in helping women facing the cancer fight. Our family has first-hand experience with the impact of the cancer journey…and most importantly the benefit of a supportive network and the hope it provides. We are grateful to have this opportunity to support NBCF in providing resources during this life-changing experience as so many have done for our loved ones,” said Kellie Brunn, Co-Owner of XS Sights.

XS also wants to help bring awareness to women about the importance of carrying a firearm for self-defense.

Michelle Waldron, a Team Walther Shooter, handgun instructor, and XS Sights Ambassador, said, “Starting your journey as a female gun owner or just making the decision to carry a gun for self-defense can be overwhelming and scary. The key to safe gun ownership is knowledge. Prepare yourself by acquiring safe practices, elevated situational awareness, and training. It’s a lifestyle dedication.”

The popular XS DXT2 Big Dot Tritium Night Sights offer the best front sight visibility in all light conditions. The design of the sight – a large dot that is 0.188” in diameter with high-contrast front and a low-profile V-notch rear – coupled with the technology used in the proprietary photoluminescent glow dot that surrounds the tritium, drive the focus to the front sight and downrange threat in any light.

The limited-edition pink color is more than a statement of support, it offers a high-contrast sight picture when shooting in bright light conditions and maintains its visibility well in decreasing light levels. In low light, the Pink Big Dot glows white to provide contrast against the green tritium. The photoluminescent properties absorb all ambient light, even from the tritium, intensifying the

charge of the glow properties of the dot. This combination ensures the front sight will glow brighter than the rear to increase focus towards the front sight and the threat.

Another advantage of the XS Big Dot design is the dot-the “i” sight picture, with a tritium dot in the front sight and a tritium bar in the rear. This helps prevent confusing the front and rear sight in high-stress situations. In most gunfights, the victim and attacker are both moving, and the wide field of view offered by the shallow V rear of the Big Dot increases the visibility of the front sight and the threat downrange.

The Pink Big Dot is available for the Glock 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 38, & 45 and Glock 42, 43, 43X, & 48 models. Installation might require filing to fit the sight into the dovetail. Do not use a sight press or sight pusher tool. Once installed, the Big Dot Night Sight fits in standard holsters.

Pink Big Dot Night Sight sets will be available at opticsplanet.com or xssights.com through the month of October while supplies last.

All tritium sights from XS are backed by a 10-year, No-Questions-Asked Warranty and 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee. For more information on XS Sights, visit xssights.com or call 1-888-744-4880.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 20 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.