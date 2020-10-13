XTech Tactical Introduces Its New AR-15 Speedmag

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- XTech Tactical is proud to announce the Speedmag quick loading AR-15 magazine. Designed to make sore thumbs a thing of the past, the Speedmag adds more convince to your recreational shooting.

Proudly designed and produced entirely in the United States, the Speedmag uses a proprietary polymer used for its high resistance to deformation should a magazine be left loaded.

The proprietary follower used in the Speedmag makes loading your magazine as simple as pulling the follower collar down several inches and dropping the rounds into the magazine. Simple, easy, and quick to load magazines ensure that your time on the range is more focused on shooting and less focused on loading.

At an MSRP of $24.95, the Speedmag is affordable for all users and offers a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty. Like all XTech Tactical products, significant testing was performed with many different rifle types and the magazine is incredibly durable.

The Speedmag is compatible with all Mil-Spec AR-15 style rifles and accepts any caliber that fits in regular mil-spec magazines like .223 Remington, 5.56 NATO, and .300 AAC.

“The Speedmag is a bit different from our other magazines in that it is designed for the recreational shooter to spend less time loading, more time shooting. Our team took everything we have learned from building the finest AK magazines on the planet and applied those lessons to the new Speedmag. We are proud to offer a magazine that makes range time even more enjoyable.” said Jeremy Deadman, Director of Sales and Marketing for XTech Tactical.

The Speedmag is now shipping; find it on the XTech Tactical website.

About XTECH TACTICAL, LLC:

XTech Tactical was founded by firearms enthusiasts in 2013. The company believes in making the best products possible for our customers whether civilian, agency, or military. The company strives to lead the industry in innovation, customer service, and hearing our customers’ voices.