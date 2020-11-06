Editor's Note: This article originally ran two months ago.
USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Throw Out the Old Rules! Until now, true long-range shooting from the AR platform has largely been reserved to larger “AR-308” rifles. Those old rules go out the window with the 6mm ARC from Hornady – a cartridge that delivers an 800 to 1,000-yard effective range from a standard AR-15 platform.
What is 6mm ARC Ammunition?
The 6mm ARC cartridge is based on the 6.5 Grendel case necked down for 6mm bullets. Good News! If you already have a rifle chambered in 6.5 Grendel, the ONLY thing you need to change is the barrel. Everything else – bolt, magazines, gas system – is compatible with 6mm ARC.
Other pluses:
- 6mm ARC fits standard AR-15 rifles & Short/Mini action bolt rifles.
- Built-in 30-degree case shoulder for reliable feeding.
- Short, squat case profile similar to the 6mm PPC, one of the most accurate bench rest cartridges ever.
- SAAMI spec cartridge, so NOT a fly-by-night Wildcat!
Aero Precision Complete Uppers
- 100-040-979 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 16″ stainless barrel. $749.00 retail
- 100-040-980 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 18″ stainless barrel. $759.99 retail
- 100-040-981 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 18″ black barrel. $769.99 retail
- 100-040-982 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 20″ stainless barrel. $769.99 retail
- 100-040-983 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 24″ stainless barrel. $799.99 retail
Read more here and find the parts you need to shoot 6mm ARC in your existing AR15 rifle.
Waiting for military to switch out to 6.8’s, and THATS what I’m adding. Once it becomes military standard issue, ammo will become plentiful and cheap. Better to carry rifle that shoots a common round than a specialty round. In a pinch you want ammo that is easy to find.
Uh huh, like you will find ANY military ammo for sale anywhere near REAL value in the next 36 months.
Just another big push advertising and media push of something new! Just like the 224 Valkyrie a couple of years ago, where’s that cartridge now? 224 Valkyrie barrels are now sitting unwanted in the bargain basement clearance sales. I’ll let the brave and daring waste their money first on the latest eye candy being pushed by advertorials. Just a parting thought, where have all men gone? All this new and latest crap is being push on the premise of less weight, less recoil, reduced loads, lighter bullets and smaller calibers. Yes more and more women are getting involved in the… Read more »
I mean, other than the fact that less recoil helps keep you on target better than not, smaller/lighter bullets allow for higher velocities and theoretically better armor penetration with similar amounts of powder, and less weight allows for the ability to carry more ammunition or even other equipment without degrading your physical performance, I don’t know where all the men went in shooting.
“Theoretically” ask yourself why it’s just theory at this point in the game and not tested and proofed. It’s hogwash
This cartridge wasn’t vetted for hunting, killing or armor penetration before releasing. It was just thrown out to the military for money.
I say theoretically because I, personally, don’t know whether or not it has been tested. There’s still a good chance you’re correct though, I wouldn’t dismiss the possibility.
Nice little blurb, but….where is the data? Ok it keeps supersonic out to 1,000 yards. I’m not seeing anything but bullet weight of 103, 105 and 108 gr. and the speed, beyond that nada. Or did I miss something.
Wikipedia to the rescue,
6.80 g (105 gr) BTHP BLACK 838.2 m/s (2,750 ft/s)2,388 J (1,761 ft⋅lbf) 24″ barrel
Larger-sized AR-10 performance cartridges such as 6XC, 6×47mm Lapua, 6.5×47mm Lapua, 6mm Creedmoor and 6.5mm Creedmoor have better long range performance compared to the 6mm ARC, but have more recoil, as well as overall lengths that make them unable to fit in an AR-15 sized magazine well.
Uh…is that a LAW in his safe????
Intrigued, but I’ll give it a year and some real world data and review. But this may, if t holds up to the hype, be the reason I finally break down and acquire a AR15 platform rifle (and maybe a new Bergara HMR)
If you haven’t bought an AR of any sort all ready considering what is already out their to look at, I don’t think this will convince you to do so.
How does it compare with the new service standard the 6.8 enhanced Ammo?