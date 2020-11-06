6mm ARC Ammunition is Breaking the Rules, but What is it? ~ VIDEOS

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Throw Out the Old Rules! Until now, true long-range shooting from the AR platform has largely been reserved to larger “AR-308” rifles. Those old rules go out the window with the 6mm ARC from Hornady – a cartridge that delivers an 800 to 1,000-yard effective range from a standard AR-15 platform.

What is 6mm ARC Ammunition?

Hornady 6mm ARC Ammo Ammunition
The 6mm ARC cartridge is based on the 6.5 Grendel case necked down for 6mm bullets. Good News! If you already have a rifle chambered in 6.5 Grendel, the ONLY thing you need to change is the barrel. Everything else – bolt, magazines, gas system – is compatible with 6mm ARC.

Other pluses:

  • 6mm ARC fits standard AR-15 rifles & Short/Mini action bolt rifles.
  • Built-in 30-degree case shoulder for reliable feeding.
  • Short, squat case profile similar to the 6mm PPC, one of the most accurate bench rest cartridges ever.
  • SAAMI spec cartridge, so NOT a fly-by-night Wildcat!

Read more here and find the parts you need to shoot 6mm ARC in your existing AR15 rifle.

donfranko
donfranko
1 month ago

Waiting for military to switch out to 6.8’s, and THATS what I’m adding. Once it becomes military standard issue, ammo will become plentiful and cheap. Better to carry rifle that shoots a common round than a specialty round. In a pinch you want ammo that is easy to find.

Oldman
Oldman
1 month ago
Reply to  donfranko

Uh huh, like you will find ANY military ammo for sale anywhere near REAL value in the next 36 months.

Dogma Factor
Dogma Factor
1 month ago

Just another big push advertising and media push of something new! Just like the 224 Valkyrie a couple of years ago, where’s that cartridge now? 224 Valkyrie barrels are now sitting unwanted in the bargain basement clearance sales. I’ll let the brave and daring waste their money first on the latest eye candy being pushed by advertorials. Just a parting thought, where have all men gone? All this new and latest crap is being push on the premise of less weight, less recoil, reduced loads, lighter bullets and smaller calibers. Yes more and more women are getting involved in the… Read more »

OlHickory
OlHickory
1 month ago
Reply to  Dogma Factor

I mean, other than the fact that less recoil helps keep you on target better than not, smaller/lighter bullets allow for higher velocities and theoretically better armor penetration with similar amounts of powder, and less weight allows for the ability to carry more ammunition or even other equipment without degrading your physical performance, I don’t know where all the men went in shooting.

Last edited 1 month ago by OlHickory
Matt in Oklahoma
Matt in Oklahoma
12 minutes ago
Reply to  OlHickory

“Theoretically” ask yourself why it’s just theory at this point in the game and not tested and proofed. It’s hogwash
This cartridge wasn’t vetted for hunting, killing or armor penetration before releasing. It was just thrown out to the military for money.

OlHickory
OlHickory
1 minute ago
Reply to  Matt in Oklahoma

I say theoretically because I, personally, don’t know whether or not it has been tested. There’s still a good chance you’re correct though, I wouldn’t dismiss the possibility.

Last edited 1 minute ago by OlHickory
Boris Badenov
Boris Badenov
1 month ago

Nice little blurb, but….where is the data? Ok it keeps supersonic out to 1,000 yards. I’m not seeing anything but bullet weight of 103, 105 and 108 gr. and the speed, beyond that nada. Or did I miss something.

Wikipedia to the rescue,

6.80 g (105 gr) BTHP BLACK 838.2 m/s (2,750 ft/s)2,388 J (1,761 ft⋅lbf) 24″ barrel

Larger-sized AR-10 performance cartridges such as 6XC6×47mm Lapua6.5×47mm Lapua6mm Creedmoor and 6.5mm Creedmoor have better long range performance compared to the 6mm ARC, but have more recoil, as well as overall lengths that make them unable to fit in an AR-15 sized magazine well.

Last edited 1 month ago by Boris Badenov
StLPro2A
StLPro2A
5 months ago

Uh…is that a LAW in his safe????

0
HoundDogDave
HoundDogDave
5 months ago

Intrigued, but I’ll give it a year and some real world data and review. But this may, if t holds up to the hype, be the reason I finally break down and acquire a AR15 platform rifle (and maybe a new Bergara HMR)

OlHickory
OlHickory
1 month ago
Reply to  HoundDogDave

If you haven’t bought an AR of any sort all ready considering what is already out their to look at, I don’t think this will convince you to do so.

Bill
Bill
5 months ago

How does it compare with the new service standard the 6.8 enhanced Ammo?

