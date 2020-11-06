Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Editor's Note: This article originally ran two months ago.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Throw Out the Old Rules! Until now, true long-range shooting from the AR platform has largely been reserved to larger “AR-308” rifles. Those old rules go out the window with the 6mm ARC from Hornady – a cartridge that delivers an 800 to 1,000-yard effective range from a standard AR-15 platform.

What is 6mm ARC Ammunition?

The 6mm ARC cartridge is based on the 6.5 Grendel case necked down for 6mm bullets. Good News! If you already have a rifle chambered in 6.5 Grendel, the ONLY thing you need to change is the barrel. Everything else – bolt, magazines, gas system – is compatible with 6mm ARC.

Other pluses:

6mm ARC fits standard AR-15 rifles & Short/Mini action bolt rifles.

Built-in 30-degree case shoulder for reliable feeding.

Short, squat case profile similar to the 6mm PPC, one of the most accurate bench rest cartridges ever.

SAAMI spec cartridge, so NOT a fly-by-night Wildcat!

Aero Precision Complete Uppers

100-040-979 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 16″ stainless barrel. $749.00 retail

100-040-980 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 18″ stainless barrel. $759.99 retail

100-040-981 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 18″ black barrel. $769.99 retail

100-040-982 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 20″ stainless barrel. $769.99 retail

100-040-983 Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 24″ stainless barrel. $799.99 retail

Read more here and find the parts you need to shoot 6mm ARC in your existing AR15 rifle.

