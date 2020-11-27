Alliant Powder’s 410 Propellant is Designed for Smallest Sub-Gauge

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Alliant 410 Powder Improved
Alliant's 410 powder is ideal for sub-gauge calibers likes 410. IMG Alliant Powder

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Alliant Powder, a leading manufacturer of smokeless powder, released a new propellant that is the only flake powder specifically designed for the demanding needs of .410 bore skeet and field loads. Shipments of improved 410 are being delivered to dealers.

Alliant 410 Powder

The new 410 powder’s efficient formulation delivers low charge weights and optimum loading characteristics. The flake granulation yields excellent charging characteristics while minimizing annoying bar leakage. It all comes together for superior patterns and consistent performance—shot after shot, lot after lot.

Features

  • Clean burning
  • Excellent charging flow
  • Optimum loading characteristics
  • Superior performance
  • Excellent lot-to-lot consistency
  • Made in the USA

For more Alliant Powder information and load data, visit www.alliantpowder.com

About Alliant Powder

For more than 125 years Alliant Powder has produced America's best and most popular smokeless powders. Alliant Powder is part of Vista Outdoor. For more information and load data, visit www.alliantpowder.com.

Alliant Powder

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nam62
Nam62
5 hours ago

What pistols or revolvers will this work in?
Don’t own a 410 shotgun

0
RoyD
RoyD
5 hours ago
Reply to  Nam62

It is right next to Longshot on this burn rate chart:

Burn Rate Chart « Daily Bulletin (accurateshooter.com)

0
Home Page | Recent Posts | Most Popular