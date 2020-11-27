Alliant Powder’s 410 Propellant is Designed for Smallest Sub-Gauge

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Alliant Powder, a leading manufacturer of smokeless powder, released a new propellant that is the only flake powder specifically designed for the demanding needs of .410 bore skeet and field loads. Shipments of improved 410 are being delivered to dealers.

The new 410 powder’s efficient formulation delivers low charge weights and optimum loading characteristics. The flake granulation yields excellent charging characteristics while minimizing annoying bar leakage. It all comes together for superior patterns and consistent performance—shot after shot, lot after lot.

Features

Clean burning

Excellent charging flow

Optimum loading characteristics

Superior performance

Excellent lot-to-lot consistency

Made in the USA

For more Alliant Powder information and load data, visit www.alliantpowder.com

About Alliant Powder

For more than 125 years Alliant Powder has produced America's best and most popular smokeless powders. Alliant Powder is part of Vista Outdoor. For more information and load data, visit www.alliantpowder.com.