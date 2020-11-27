Alliant Powder’s 410 Propellant is Designed for Smallest Sub-Gauge

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Alliant Powder, a leading manufacturer of smokeless powder, released a new propellant that is the only flake powder specifically designed for the demanding needs of .410 bore skeet and field loads. Shipments of improved 410 are being delivered to dealers.
Alliant 410 Powder
The new 410 powder’s efficient formulation delivers low charge weights and optimum loading characteristics. The flake granulation yields excellent charging characteristics while minimizing annoying bar leakage. It all comes together for superior patterns and consistent performance—shot after shot, lot after lot.
Features
- Clean burning
- Excellent charging flow
- Optimum loading characteristics
- Superior performance
- Excellent lot-to-lot consistency
- Made in the USA
For more Alliant Powder information and load data, visit www.alliantpowder.com
About Alliant Powder
For more than 125 years Alliant Powder has produced America's best and most popular smokeless powders. Alliant Powder is part of Vista Outdoor. For more information and load data, visit www.alliantpowder.com.
What pistols or revolvers will this work in?
Don’t own a 410 shotgun
It is right next to Longshot on this burn rate chart:
Burn Rate Chart « Daily Bulletin (accurateshooter.com)