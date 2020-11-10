Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has back-in-stock and shipping American Eagle .223 Rem 55gr FMJ Ammunition, 20 Rounds – AE223 for $19.99 a box. That is $0.999 each a round.

With great ballistics and reliable feeding, you'll find Federal's American Eagle loads more than suitable for honing your skills. DETAILS Caliber: .223 Remington/5.56 NATO

Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket Boat Tail

Bullet Weight: 55 GR

Muzzle Energy: 1282 ft. lbs.

Muzzle Velocity: 3240 fps

Rounds per Box: 20

Application: Target Whether your targets are paper, aluminum or varmint, they're here to keep you shooting all day. American Eagle rounds are loaded to the same specifications as Federal's Premium loads, but at a more practical price.

