USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on Fiocchi 9mm 115gr FMJ Ammunition 50 rounds boxes for just $29.99 each a box. That is $0.599 each a round and shipping as of this post date. Compare this offer to the same Fiocchi product here if you can catch it in stock?.

The philosophy behind the Pistol Shooting Dynamics Line is very simple: focus on the achievement of the ideal synergy between shooter, firearm, and ammunition. Fiocchi keeps developing and improving its pistol and revolver cartridge products. This line has been a more than 25-year favorite of the shooters in the USA. It encompasses LRN, FMJ, JHP, FMJHP, and JSP bullet configurations in all the most popular calibers. UPC: 762344001623

MFR#: 9AP

Caliber: 9mm

Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket

Bullet Weight: 115 gr

Muzzle Energy: 367 ft. lbs.

Muzzle Velocity: 1200 fps

Rounds Per Box: 50

Application: Performance/Protection

Casing Material: Brass Just take a look at the ballistic charts and you will notice, in terms of performance, Fiocchi's Pistol Shooting Dynamics Line takes no back seat to any other manufacturer.

Fiocchi Pistol Shooting Dynamics Ammo is well-reviewed:

