Aquamira Frontier Straw Blu Line Water Filter – Review

In the old days when backpacking or elk hunting, I had to carry a 2-liter bottle of water. That got heavy. In camp I had to boil my water or carry water pumps and a storage jug. When hunting, fishing or hiking in the mountains you have to suck down a lot of water. The climate is dry so while breathing you lose moisture. Plus, just the extreme hiking forces you to use a lot of water. Then in the summer while backpacking or fishing it can get scorching hot during the day, which all adds up that you're going to burn through the water. The problem is, water is heavy!

Then I discovered the Aquimira filtered water bottles. After using them for a year or two then I noticed that they carried something called the Aquimira Frontier Straw. I fell in love with their straws right away. How can you not love them? They weigh literally 1-oz. and after you pull the straw out it will fit in your shirt pocket. They are so lightweight and compact that I carry one in all of my backpacks so I’m never without one. I strap them together with a rubber band so I don’t lose any parts. Although, there are only two parts. The straw and the filter. It is super basic and yet totally functional.

I can’t tell you how much I love the Aquimira Frontier Straw. Here’s how it fits in my world. When in the mountain’s elk hunting, I’m hiking hard. I’ll easily drink a 2-liter bottle of water. That is 4-lbs. that I have to carry.

I’m usually crossing high mountain streams or if real high I’ll run across one or two high mountain lakes. So, I run across the water now and then but it not always safe to drink straight from the mountain rivers and lakes due to Giardia and Cryptosporidium. I don’t know this for sure but I assume the “Beaver Fever” that the old mountain men trappers complained about after drinking water out of the high mountain beaver ponds was actually Giardia. Plus, nowadays if sheepherders are in the area then the rivers can for sure be contaminated.

I used to carry a filtered water bottle but now favor the Aquimira Frontier Straw. You can lay down and drink out of any of the creeks, rivers, and lakes now safely (I say any of them but realize, a straw won’t remove cyanide and some of the physical contaminate left by miners).

So how does the straw work? Just stick the straw on the end of the filter and you’re good to go. The first few sucks the water will be jet black due to the charcoal filter so spit that out then you’re in business. Anymore I like to carry a lightweight tin cup. That way I don’t have to lay down to drink or if there is a 1-2 foot bank it is tough to drink without sliding in!

Do I never carry a bottle of water now? Yes, I carry a small amount of water in case I don’t cross a creek for 1-2 hours. So I carry the small bottle of water to carry me over until I hit a creek.

The straw is rated for 30 gallons. Check with Aquimira but if you are drinking out of pristine clear mountain creeks then I bet that they can do more, but like I say check with Aquimira on the statement. To help keep track of how much you’ve used it you should make a little mark on the straw to signify how many gallons you’ve drunk. Or you may make a mark for every trip and plan on one mark equaling 2 gallons or water. But have some kind of system or you’ll lose track.

So in a nutshell, the Frontier straw is a basic filtered drinking straw and is the predecessor to the Aquimira Frontier Pro Water Filter. The MSRP IS $11.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

