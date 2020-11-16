Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- AR500 Armor has the popular AR500 Armor Veritas LITE Carrier Package that with a black Friday sale you can pick it up for $149.00 for a short window of time. You save $100.00 off MSRP. Want additional plates too, check out the plate package deals they have on sale at the same time.

If you’re looking for a plate carrier with a minimalist profile that doesn’t sacrifice real estate, the AR500 Armor Veritas® is for you. The Veritas (Latin for “Truth”) is the smaller and more modular design of its big brother, the Testudo. The Veritas is comfortable, well-ventilated, and lightweight plate carrier for 10”x12” hard armor plates*. Plenty of PALS webbing for attaching your MOLLE-compatible pouches, holsters, and accessories. Modularity The Veritas Lite is the main component of a modular armor system consisting of a Veritas skeletonized cummerbund, multi-caliber Kangaroo triple mag pouch, padded side-plate pouches, and Adaptive Plate Insert. These items allow you to adapt the Veritas to your changing needs or mission, from a minimalist profile of just the carrier, to a full-on protective load-bearing platform. Base bundle comes with

1 x AR500 Armor® Veritas™ Modular Plate Carrier

2 x Level III 10″x12″ Multi-curve, Base Coat** **Plates can be upgraded to multi-curve and/or with our Build-up FragLock coating for an additional charge. Highlights: Durable: constructed of genuine 500D Cordura® nylon and bar-tacked at all stress points

Comfortable: padded and removable shoulder pads, front and rear Velcro® Pontoon Pad attachments points (sold separately)

Customizable: optional cummerbund & side-plate pockets allow for full modularity. Fits sizes M – XXL.

Rugged: military-grade, impact resistant American-made buckles

Features: single kangaroo pocket with Hypalon® easy-to-grip pull-tabs, front & rear Velcro® ID Panels *Note: The Veritas is designed only for 10”x12” trapezoidal plates and will not work with square plates.

The AR500 Armor Veritas Carrier is well-reviewed, not the exact product:

