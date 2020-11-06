At Home, at Work, and on a Date – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Elizabeth Hautman joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (22-minute audio)

This is the age of Covid. You meet a woman on a dating site. You agree to meet in the public area of her apartment complex late a night. You’re walking to her apartment when two men come out of the darkness. One of them has a rifle, and he points the gun at you. They demand your valuables.

You’re armed. You present your concealed firearm and shoot the armed attacker several times. Your gun jams, and you run away. You drive to a nearby gas station and call the police. The police find your attacker, and his accomplice, at the scene. They also find a toy rifle on the ground.

Your wife works at a convenience store. You’re visiting her late at night when a man comes into the store. The man has a gun and demands the money from the cashregister. Your wife gives him the money. Then, the robber points his gun at you.

You have your Tennessee concealed carry permit. You’re armed. You shoot your attacker twice until he turns and runs away. You check on your wife, and then call the police.

Police use a dog to track your attacker. The attacker resists arrest and the police dog takes him down. Police arrest your attacker for your robbery, and another robbery at a nearby tobacco store that same night. Your attacker is charged with aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest. He remains in jail on 151 thousand dollar bail.

You’re asleep in your bed when you hear your husband yell. You hear the sounds of a fight and hear your husband shout in pain. You roll out of bed and grab the gun you keep between the mattresses. You move toward the center of the house when you see three men wearing dark hoodies and beating your husband. At least one of them is armed. The armed man hits your husband with his gun, and then he points the gun at you. You shoot your attacker several times. The three intruders run from your home and drive away.

Police arrest one of your attackers at a nearby hospital and arrest a second man soon after. Your attackers were charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They are held in jail on a hundred thousand dollars bail.

You are at home just before dinner time. You see a stranger walk up to your back door and you ask him what he wants. The stranger tells you to call the police because he is afraid a gang will attack him. The stranger isn’t making a lot of sense, but you call the police. You step away from the door and lose sight of the stranger as you talk to 911. That is when you hear glass breaking. The stranger leapt through a window in your kitchen. You’re armed. You draw your firearm and order the intruder to the ground. You stand there and wait the 10 minutes for the police to arrive. You’re 72 years old.

Police say the intruder is from New York City and is high on drugs. Your intruder was charged with criminal trespass, simple assault, and criminal mischief. He was held awaiting $100,000 bail.

