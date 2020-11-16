At Home, at Work, by Day and by Night – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Ben Branum joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (22-minute audio)

You own a small grocery store and a taco shop. It is 10:30 on a Sunday morning, and customers are coming through to pick up their orders for Sunday dinner. You look up from fixing the next order and a young man is at the counter. He points a gun at you and demands the money from the cash register. You open the cash drawer and hand him the bills. He points at the next register and you give him that cash as well. You own a firearm. You have a permit to own and carry your gun in this store and at your home. You’re armed. The robber takes the money and turns away. You draw your gun behind his back. You shout to him and he turns back toward you. That is when you shoot him twice in the chest, though one shot goes through his wrist as well as he raised his firearm.

Your attacker drops his gun and falls to the floor. You retrieve his handgun and then call 911. EMTs take your attacker to the hospital in serious, but not a life-threatening condition. The police say that your attacker matches the description of the man who robbed a liquor store and an ATM earlier that morning.

It is 1 in the morning on Friday. Your friend is living with you and your fiance. He is acting crazy after taking some drugs. You ask him to calm down, but he becomes more and more frightened and angry. You and your fiance retreat to your room where you grab your shotgun. Your crazy roommate comes through your door with a knife and stabs you six times. You shoot him twice with your shotgun. Now he turns away and you stop shooting. Your girlfriend calls 911. EMTs take you to the hospital. They declare your attacker dead at the scene.

You and your family are asleep in your home. You hear glass breaking in your daughter’s bedroom. You get out of bed and go see what’s happening. Your daughter doesn’t know what is going on either. A moment later you hear glass breaking at the front of your house. You grab your gun from your bedroom and head toward the front of the house. A man is standing in your entry hallway and you shout for him to stop. He moves toward you and you shoot him once in the chest. Your attacker stops and turns away before he falls to the ground. You check on your family and call 911.

EMTs declare your attacker dead at the scene. Police say he crashed his car and then smashed three other houses before he came into yours. The county pathologist measured significant quantities of cannabinoids, fentanyl, and methamphetamine in his system.

You’re working late at night at a small convenience store. Two more customers come into the store, only these customers are wearing masks and carrying guns. They wave their guns at everyone near the counter and demand the money.

You’re armed. You shoot the attacker closest to you and then shoot the other attacker. The second attacker shoots as he runs. He wounds you and another customer. You check on the customer and call 911.

EMTs take you and the customer to the hospital. They treat your wounds and send you home. Police tell you that one of the attackers died at the hospital. The second attacker is still in the hospital being treated for his wounds. Police charge the wounded attacker and the 18-year-old woman who was acting as a lookout with murder.

Links and text of the discussion at the podcast webpage.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.

Contact Ben Branam at Modern Self Protection.com