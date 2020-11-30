Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ATN Corporation has a few factory-refurbished ATN Binox-HD 4-16X Digital Binoculars up for sale for just $349.99. This scratch and dent sale saves you $130.00 off the $480.00 MSRP.

The ATN Binox-HD 4-16X are the latest in Smart HD Optics. ATN is proud to present the BinoX-HD line of smart digital binoculars with Full HD camera, combining the tried and true binocular design, with state of the art optics and computer processing. The ATN BinoXS-HD binoculars are packed with so many features you will never want to use standard binoculars again. 24/7 use, WiFi, E-zoom, record video, compass. BinoX-HD binoculars are the worlds most advanced digital binoculars. Powered by a 1 GHz internal computer they carry a suite of sensors to enable the Senses as never before. BinoXS-HD — the binoculars for the 21st century.

