Barrett Receives First MK22 Delivery Order from USSOCOM

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc. is pleased to announce that the submission of its initial production MRAD MK22 (Multi-Role Adaptive Design Mark 22) rifles have met all requirements for the U.S. Department of Defense contract for ASR (Advanced Sniper Rifle) in support of USSOCOM (U.S. Special Operations Command). Since being awarded the contract in March 2019, the MK22 has completed all aspects of the Production Qualification Testing and Operational Testing phases.

As a result, Barrett has received the initial production order and deliveries will commence in January 2021.

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone with the project and look forward to providing our warfighters with this highly capable platform,” stated Joel Miller, Director of Global Military Sales.

USSOCOM initially announced in 2016 they were in search of a modular, multi-caliber bolt action sniper rifle capable of converting between .300 Norma Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum and 7.62x51mm through a “full and open competition.”

For more product information please visit https://barrett.net/products/firearms/mrad

About Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc.

Barrett is a family-owned and operated company and the world leader in large-caliber, long-distance, precision rifle design and manufacturing. Barrett products are used by civilians, sport shooters, law enforcement agencies, the United States military and more than 73 State Department approved countries around the world. The Barrett Quality Management System (QMS) has received the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for the design and manufacture of firearms, ammunition and accessories, and to provide training for those systems.