Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund NASP Grant

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund is proud to award a $100,000 grant to National Archery in the School Program (NASP). The program currently supports more than 1 million students across North America, and the grant aims to continue to expand that reach by providing gear for new chapters, covering the cost of archery equipment for kids who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

NASP embodies Bass Pro Shops’ mission to introduce new audiences to the outdoors. Two-thirds of NASP students were first-time archers when they entered the program. This grant marks the fourth $100,000 Outdoor Fund contribution to NASP® since establishing a partnership in 2016 for outdoor gear that directly impacts students and school programming.

“We are proud to partner with National Archery in the Schools Program,” Bass Pro Shops Director of Conservation Bob Ziehmer said. “Archery is one of the fastest-growing sports today, and NASP provides students with a fun opportunity to disconnect from their smartphones and computers through a wholesome outdoor recreational activity while instilling the values of discipline and commitment.”

At an outdoor presentation at Bass Pro Shops National Headquarters in Springfield, Missouri, Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris and son John Paul Morris presented the grant check to NASP Vice President and General Manager Tommy Floyd, Ed.D. Following the check presentation, eight students from local NASP chapters across Springfield, Missouri, performed an archery demonstration.

“We are so very grateful for the continuous partnership and support from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s,” Floyd said. “We are proud to say that 100 percent of this Outdoor Fund grant will go toward helping new schools with NASP equipment purchases, and this ongoing partnership will allow new students to safely discover the joy of archery!”

Representatives from NASP’s partner organizations, including the Missouri Department of Conservation and Springfield Public Schools, also were in attendance. Guided by the visionary leadership of Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris, the Outdoor Fund empowers Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s 200 million annual customers to support conservation efforts by rounding up their purchases.

By rallying passionate customers alongside dedicated team members, industry partners, and leading conservation organizations like National Archery in the Schools Program, Bass Pro and Cabela’s is creating North America’s largest conservation movement to collectively shape the future of the outdoors and all who love it for generations to come.

About Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.”