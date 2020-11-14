Big Horn Armory (BHA) Unveils A Reason to be Thankful Campaign

Nominate a deserving person to receive a complete BHA swag bag in time for Thanksgiving.

Cody, Wyo. (November 2020) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, today announces a special campaign in time for the giving season: A Reason to be Thankful.

From Nov. 1 – 14, 2020, nominate a worthy friend or family member who has had a rough 2020 for a chance to give something back to them.

Nominations should be in the form of an essay or video sent to [email protected] Owning a big bore firearm from BHA is a plus, but not a requirement. One person will be chosen to receive a complete BHA swag bag in time for Thanksgiving. The BHA swag bag will include a $500 gift card, a BHA logoed hat and t-shirt, a Rhodesian Sling, Scabbard for Lever Guns, and Butt Cuff (a total $815 value).

Your nomination should include:

The nominee’s name, email, phone number, and mailing address

How his or her 2020 has been hard

What makes him or her a truly good human being

Why he or she deserves to be selected as the winner

The nominator’s name and contact information (for follow up purposes)

A public announcement of the winner will be made on Nov. 23, 2020.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.