Big Horn Armory Teams Up with the WWF for Pay it Forward Program

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce it has partnered with the Wyoming Wildlife Federation (WWF) for a special Pay it Forward program this November to help support their Hunters for the Hungry Program (H4H). From Nov. 1 – 30, 2020, five percent of all net proceeds from any sale made from the BHA website will be donated to WWF’s H4H program. This donation will help to offset the costs of processing donated game meat, which will then be distributed to local food banks, pantries, and other food services within Wyoming.

“This year has been rough for a lot of folks out there, so we decided we wanted to do something to help out our community in Wyoming during the holiday season. We are excited to work with the WWF’s Hunters for the Hungry Program to help ensure that more Wyoming citizens will get a healthy meal during these trying times,” commented Greg Buchel, president of Big Horn Armory.

WWF’s H4H Program began in the fall of 2018. It has grown from supporting two to four counties in 2020. The counties include Sheridan, Johnson, Teton, and Fremont and H4H is looking to expand to an additional two to four more counties in 2021. Over the last two years, 2,350 pounds of meat has been donated through the program to food-insecure families in these counties and the Wind River Reservation.

“We are excited to partner with Big Horn Armory, a Wyoming company, and neighbor, to help bring healthy wild game to those in need. We cannot thank them enough for their support of this crucial program,” commented Dwayne Meadows, executive director of WWF.

The H4H Program was created to connect hunters and meat processors with charitable food organizations to provide high-quality, nutritious food to community members in need. This program builds on a foundation of conservation stewards who look to give back to local communities by sharing the harvest and cultivating meaningful connections across Wyoming.

All meat is taken to a local processor in the state of Wyoming where portions of donated game meat must be marked as “wild game,” “not for sale,” and “CWD-Free” if it is a mule deer, whitetail deer, moose, or elk. All antelope, bison, and goat may be donated without testing.

All hunters must first prepare their harvest for processing in the field as usual. At this time, hunters will also pull and submit Chronic Wasting Disease samples to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Then, hunters bring the meat to a participating processor who will ask for licensing information and how much of the harvest, in pounds of meat, the hunter would like to donate (if not all). Finally, donors or the WWF pays for processing and after the meat is cut and wrapped, it is taken by WWF staff or distributing partners to local food banks, pantries, and other food services.

For more information on specific participating processors and organizations, please visit https://wyomingwildlife.org/hunters-for-the-hungry/.