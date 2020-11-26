Black Rifle Friday Event Offers FDE BRN-180S Uppers & Hard-To-Find Items

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells customers can get their hands on new BRN-180S uppers along with several hard-to-find items starting 9:00 am CST, Friday, November 27, with the kickoff of the annual Brownells Black Rifle Friday event.

Now available with a handguard Cerakoted Flat Dark Earth, BRN-180S uppers in both 223 Wylde and 300 AAC Blackout chamberings will go live on Brownells.com on the first day of the Black Rifle Friday event.

#078-000-626 BRN-180S Gen 2 Upper, 223 Wylde, 10.5” barrel, FDE

#078-000-627 BRN-180S Gen 2 Upper, 300BLK 10” barrel, FDE

In addition, limited quantities of the following will be available starting Friday (pro tip use our search bar at the top of every page and just enter the # to link up with the product):

#100-040-692 Daniel Defense M4A1 Upper

#100-041-536 Triggertech Limited Edition Adjustable AR Trigger

#160-710-149 Colt LE6933 11.5″ Upper

#100-041-855 Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8x & mount bundle

Every morning – Friday through Monday – Brownells will release a new batch of popular products for the Black Rifle Friday Event, so customers will need to check each day to see what’s new.

Certain brands will be discounted up to 27% off retail, and Brownells will also give free shipping on all orders $250 or higher.

Brownells EDGE Members will have exclusive access to special products and discounts.

The special products, deals, free shipping on $250 and above, and EDGE Members exclusives begin at 9:00 am CST Friday, November 27.

To see more, visit www.Brownells.com.

