USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a great buy on the Burris FastFire III Red Dot Reflex 3 MOA Sight for just $222.99, with FREE shipping and returns. You must add it to the cart to see the low price.

Burris FastFire III Red Dot Reflex Sight The Burris FastFire III Red Dot Reflex Sight is one of the most versatile red dot sights available on today's market. This Burris Reflex Sight is perfect for mounting to your favorite handgun, shotgun or hunting rifle for greater accuracy and faster target acquisition. Compact and lightweight, the Burris Fast-Fire 3 Red Dot Weapon Sight won't affect balance or handling, plus it offers unlimited eye relief, parallax-free 1x magnification, and incredibly simple operation. This Red Dot Sight by Burris offers upgraded features such as windage and elevation adjustments that don't require any special tools or additional gunsmithing. The Burris Fastfire III Tactical Red Dot Sight has a convenient power button with three levels of brightness, an automatic brightness setting and battery access on the top of the sight, making it easier to change the batteries. The Burris Fastfire III Red Dot Tactical Rifle Sight is ideally suited for use on pistols and AR-15s where fast target acquisition is desired and will match up well with carbines, lever guns, and shotguns. Specifications for Burris FastFire III Red Dot Reflex Sight: Color: Black

Finish: Matte

Magnification: 1 x

Objective Lens Diameter: 21 mm

Field of View, Linear: 190 ft at 100 yds

Operating Temperature: -10 – 130 Fahrenheit

Weather Resistance: Yes

Length: 1.8 in

Weight: 0.9 oz

Included Accessories: Standard

Condition: New

Magnification Type: Fixed

W/E Travel at 100 Yds: 190 in at 100 yds The Burris FastFire III Red Dot Sight is ruggedly designed, impervious to the elements and will hold up to years of punishing recoil.

