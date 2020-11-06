CAA USA Announces New MCK for GLOCK 34/35/41

Pompano Beach, Fla. (Ammoland.com) CAA USA, designer, developer, and distributor of modern tactical accessories and handgun conversion kits, is expanding their GLOCK MCK offerings to include the GLOCK models 34/35/41. The Glock 34/35/41 models are not just one of the most popular and best-selling competition pistol platforms for the U.S. competition circuits, these models are also popular choices for home defense and law enforcement tactical units—-making them the perfect match for the MCKGEN2.

The MCK GLOCK 34/35/41 accommodates the longer competition-style barrels and slides. A new feature of the MCK Gen 2 platform is the rear door opens an additional 15 degrees for easier insertion and extraction of the pistol. There is no disassembly of the pistol necessary – just place the GLOCK 34/35/41 pistol into the kit, lock and go! The exposed slide release also allows for direct contact and easier use. This MCK comes equipped with the MCKGEN2 Stabilizer brace that allows the MCK to fire while folded and locked, easy to conceal and ready for action!

The MCK GLOCK 34/35/41 comes standard with the aluminum top Picatinny rail and side Picatinny rails for mounting even more accessories like lasers, and thumb rests. The built-in charging handle is ambidextrous, handles fast and easy and also allows quick disassembly and assembly. The MCK GLOCK 34/35/41 is suppressor friendly, accommodating suppressors up to 1.38” in diameter and also features an improved spare magazine holder that operates with a mag catch and mag release button.

“We have scaled up our production, we have increased our models to meet demand, and we are also offering a monthly Masterclass on Facebook and YouTube to help our customers get the best experience with their MCKs,” LTC (Ret.) Mikey Hartman said. “The CAA USA Micro Conversion Kit is how pistols realize their full potential!”

About CAA USA:

CAA USA designs and manufactures the world-famous MCK (Micro Conversion Kit) and it has become the most popular conversion kit in America. The MCK is made 100 percent in the USA and is not only the fastest assembly/ disassembly conversion kit on the market, but it is also the most cost-effective and has taken America by storm. Our MCK is designed to fit a multitude of needs, including LE, home defense, and just for having fun at the range. The MCK increases your stability and accuracy with more points of contact on the shooter’s body and fits a multitude of handguns, including the Glock, Sig Sauer, S&W, Springfield Armory, and more to come! www.caagearup.com CAA USA is the exclusive licensee of the SB Tactical brace making them the only company with rights to sell arm braces on a handgun conversion kit in America.