USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Warehouse has an early Black Friday sale on the Citadel ATA Black 12 Gauge 3in Semi-Automatic Shotgun with the 20in barrel for $274.99 with some FREE shipping options.

Citadel ATA Black 12 Gauge 3in Semi Automatic Shotgun – 20in This Citadel shotgun is a simple and effective workhorse gun for hunting, self-defense or as a truck support-gun & cheap enough to use and abuse, more than one at a time is recommended to own. Manual Safety

Black Rubber Recoil Pad

SPECIFICATIONS

GAUGE 12 Gauge

CHAMBER 3in

CAPACITY 4+1

BARREL LENGTH 20in

FINISH Black

CHOKE IC, IM, F

WEIGHT 7lbs

ACTION Semi Automatic

COLOR Black

HAND Right

SIGHTS Bead Front

STOCK MATERIAL Synthetic It is definitely one that you want to add to your collection.

