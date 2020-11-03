Cobalt Kinetics Launches BAMF Pro Series of Rifles

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Cobalt Kinetics, the manufacturer of exceptional quality precision firearms and accessories, has announced the launch of their new BAMF Pro Series rifles.

Cobalt Kinetics has become known for its premium AR-style rifles, packed with features to help shooters reach their potential and perform their best. After hearing from law enforcement, military, and competitive shooters, Cobalt Kinetics is combining the innovative features their customers love and applying them into a professional rifle, the BAMF Pro Series.

The BAMF Pro Series offers the same technology, durability, and precision engineering with a 1.4 lb weight reduction from the original BAMF model. The high tolerances and strict quality control that come standard from Cobalt Kinetics will give shooters confidence in a rifle that's as comfortable in competition as it is in the doorway protecting your family. Available in three lengths, there is a perfect Pro Series rifle for everyone.

Chambered in .223 Wylde, the BAMF Pro Series is available in Pistol (6.5″ premium barrel), Mid-Length (12.3″ premium barrel), and Rifle (16″ premium barrel) models. All receivers and handguards are machined in-house from 7075 aluminum to maintain superior quality and fit. See the full specifications list below for more information. The BAMF Pro Series rifles are available in Armor Black, Flat Dark Earth, Cobalt Kinetics Green, or Stainless and have an MSRP of $2,700.

CONTROLS

Ambidextrous Operation

Extended Magazine Release

45 Degree safety selector

UPPER AND LOWER RECEIVER

Precision Machined 7075

Billet Aluminum

Mated receiver sets

Beveled magazine well

Nickel Boron Bolt Carrier Group

Cobalt kinetics Bolt release

Angled brass deflector for

consistent throw

Threaded pins

KE arms Performance trigger

Hogue OverMolded grip

Adjustable Gas Block

HANDGUARD

Free-floating

Integrated mount to upper

7 Side functional M-Lok

4 Integrated QD Mounts

Flared end for Integral attachment

About Cobalt Kinetics

Cobalt Kinetics designs and builds firearms with bold aesthetics, cutting-edge technical innovation, state-of-the-art engineering, and meticulous precision.

Cobalt Kinetics was founded out of dissatisfaction with the unending rows of the same black rifle on every gun shop wall across the country. The real issue with the “black rifle” is that there is little differentiation in the market and very little true innovation. Cobalt Kinetics broke from tradition and re-imagined firearm design and intent. Form and function could be enhanced by applying a careful balance of science, engineering, and art to the gun. Functions unique to Cobalt's rifles such as the Dual Drop and Cobalt Advantage Reloading System demonstrate this unique new approach. At Cobalt Kinetics, flaws in the original AR-15 design have been corrected and advancements have been implemented while maintaining ultimate precision, absolute durability, and bold aesthetics. Cobalt is driven to create firearms that are more effective, more reliable, and more rewarding to the owner.