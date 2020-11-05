Cooper Wins Top Tactical at Bushnell Southeast Regional Finale

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – November 5, 2020 – Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, served as title sponsor of the Precision Rifle Series (PRS) Southeast Regional Finale hosted by Alabama Precision. At the conclusion of the two-day match, Team Bushnell’s Mark Cooper and his Elite Tactical XRS II 4.5-30×50 riflescope once again stood victorious, winning the Tactical Division for the match and claiming the coveted Tactical Division championship for the entire season.

“It’s been a long but wonderful season and I know that I wouldn’t be here without the support of my family, friends, and sponsors,” said Mark Cooper of Team Bushnell. “No one could have predicted the weather for the finale to be as bad as it was, but despite the cold and the rain, it feels good to have accomplished a season-long goal. Through it all, my Elite Tactical XRS II never failed me. The trust I have in this riflescope is unmatched and I don’t plan to shoot another match without it.”

The Bushnell Southeast Regional Finale took place under less than ideal conditions with a diverse course of fire challenging competitors and their gear. Throughout the match, competitors took on a multitude of barricades, moving targets and distances ranging out to 1,200 yards with the rain ending just as the last shots were fired.

“Alabama Precision was honored to host this year’s PRS Regional Finale sponsored by Bushnell,” said Jim Saunders, Match Director. “As the largest region, the southeast has some of the best competitors in the country. They were put through a true test with a challenging course of fire and equally challenging weather. Bushnell has supported the PRS for many years and has even bigger plans for the future with Elite Tactical. Thanks to Bushnell and the shooting community for a great Regional Finale.”

