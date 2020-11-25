Dead Air Silencers Signs Industry Veteran, Ernie Beckwith, as New President

Kamas, Utah (Ammoland.com) – Dead Air Silencers announce Ernie Beckwith, a firearms industry veteran, has joined the Dead Air team as their new president. Eric Rogers formerly held the position and will now occupy the CEO seat. Mr. Beckwith brings to Dead Air a wealth of experience within the firearms industry. Before his new position with Dead Air, Mr. Beckwith was with FN America for nine years with his last position being Director of Retail Sales.

“Dead Air Silencers is an innovative company with a progressive team of dedicated professionals committed to producing products of uncompromising quality,” Mr. Beckwith commented. “I am excited to be part of the Dead Air team and am looking forward to assisting with their future growth and success. Great things are on the horizon, so stay tuned!” Eric Rogers, CEO of Dead Air Silencers, added, “Dead Air has grown from a start-up just six short years ago, to the number one market leader in our industry. We are thrilled to bring Ernie into the fold and view his addition as an essential step towards consolidating and growing our business. Ernie’s leadership and drive will add tremendous momentum to the brand and our company as a whole. We are excited to have him.”

Dead Air Silencer’s industry-leading products include the NOMAD, SANDMAN, and WOLVERINE line for centerfire rifles; the WOLFMAN and GHOST for centerfire pistols; and the MASK for rimfire. Dead Air also designs and produces muzzle brakes and flash hiders.

For more information on Dead Air Silencers, visit www.DeadAirSilencers.com.

About Dead Air Silencers:

Founded by familiar silencer industry names Mike Pappas and Todd Magee, Dead Air Armament aims to bring uncompromising quality in design and manufacturing to the suppressor market to produce the finest instruments of silence.

Attention to detail, aesthetics, and experience are not only in the name but in the design. Standards are high, “good isn’t good enough” and if any product comes off the line not up to par, the can gets canned—it's that simple.

Dead Air products are manufactured and distributed by KGM Technologies.