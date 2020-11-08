Ducks Unlimited Supports Youth Shooting Sports Through Sponsorship Of SCTP

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Understanding the parallels between shotgun shooting sports and waterfowl hunting, Ducks Unlimited has signed on as a Bronze-Level Sponsor of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP).

“A large segment of our adult volunteers, families, and even youth athletes enjoy participating in hunting activities,” said SCTP National Director, Tom Wondrash.

“Being partial to shotguns, we see a large number of our members enthusiastically throw on the waders for waterfowl season. We are confident that this partnership promotes both youth shooting sports and participation in hunting/conservation. Clay targets were originally designed for hunters to hone their skills in the hunting off-season and we welcome any young hunters involved with Ducks Unlimited to come give our team-based shotgun sports a try.”

“It is a privilege to begin this partnership with the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) for the upcoming season,” said Mark Horobetz, Manager of Youth & Education programs for Ducks Unlimited. “Ducks Unlimited is committed to preserving the natural resources we cherish and use daily for a variety of outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and shooting sports. Our goal is to provide assistance across the country for youth shooters and their coaches using a multi-facet approach.”

“Ducks Unlimited understands the importance of youth shooting sports to the future of conservation, and the investment parents and teams make to participate,” said Justin Aycock, Region 7 Youth & Education Coordinator for Ducks Unlimited. “As part of our multi-facet approach to youth shooting sports, Ducks Unlimited launched the Team Resource Assistance Program (T.R.A.P.) this fall to provide youth shooing teams with fundraising opportunities. This program provides teams with DU’s expertise in fundraising, marketing, and buying power to efficiently fundraise for the upcoming season.”