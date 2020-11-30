Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has 50 rounds boxes of Eley Ammunition Practice .22lr 40gr. Round Nose Bullets in stock and shipping for $7.99 each a box with FREE shipping and returns. That is $0.159 each a round for great plinking 22LR ammo.

Eley Ammunition Practice .22lr 40gr. Round Nose Bullet- 50 Rounds. Use Eley Ammunition Practice .22lr 40gr. Round Nose Bullet- 50 Rounds to keep your rimfire rifle loaded with reliable and accurate cartridges. Eley Ammunition designed this 22 Long Rifle Ammo with high-quality components that deliver a muzzle velocity of 1,085 ft/s. This Eley Ammunition Practice .22LR 40gr. Rimfire Ammo is specifically designed for compatibility with .22LR semi-auto weapons, and the subsonic velocity will help you win your matches with or without a suppressor. Pick up this Eley Ammunition Practice .22LR 40gr. Rimfire Ammunition for precise shots you can count on with every trigger pull. Specifications for Eley Ammunition Practice .22lr 40gr. Round Nose Bullet- 50 Rounds: Caliber: .22 Long Rifle

Number of Rounds: 50

Bullet Weight: 40 grain

Primer Location: Rimfire

Velocity: 1085 fps

Muzzle Velocity: 1,085 ft/s Designed for use with .22LR semi-automatic firearms.

