Elite Iron Featured in Complete Loadout TV Series

Potomac, MT – (Ammoland.com) – Elite Iron, a premier designer and manufacturer of professional-grade firearms equipment and accessories, is proud to be a product sponsor for the “Complete Loadout” TV series.

“Complete Loadout,” directed by Scott McNeff, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the US and the UK. The series is narrated by Mark Christopher Lawrence and follows Iain Harrison on a tour of shooting sports and hunting activities.Each episode has a different theme, firearm and event/competition as well as guest experts to help and challenge Iain. The guest experts cover a variety of topics and techniques relevant to the show's theme.

As a product sponsor, Elite Iron's STFU Suppressor and Revolution Bipod are featured in the first episode of the series. The STFU Suppressor is a popular suppressor featuring a redesigned blast area that increases sound reduction, allowing for a shorter suppressor that minimizes POI shift without the need for timing. The Revolution Bipod is the result of years of research and development to create the most revolutionary bipod choice with superior design for strength, stability and adjustability in the tactical world today.

For more information about “Complete Loadout,” go to https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D6YSQQV. For more information about Red Donkey Studio, LLC, contact [email protected].

For more information about Elite Iron, visit www.eliteiron.com.

About Elite Iron

Elite Iron has been a premier designer and manufacturer of professional grade firearms equipment and accessories for 17 years. We are especially well known for our professional grade sound suppressors that are designed to provide enhanced accuracy and superior sound reduction for calibers ranging from .17 HMR through .50 BMG, which includes all favorite hunting calibers and wildcat cartridges. In addition, the Elite Iron patented REVOLUTION BIPOD has been acknowledged as a revolution itself by elite marksman, hunters, shooters, dealers and the media within the firearms industry. Nestled in the beautiful Potomac Valley between the rugged mountains of western Montana, Elite Iron is located where residents live and visitors go to shoot and hunt. The Elite Iron owners and staff members are highly experienced shooters and hunters themselves and have extensive knowledge of ballistics, metallurgy, and manufacturing techniques for weapons applications. All are also well known for outstanding personal service and interacting directly with customers to provide advice while making sure each customer’s specific needs and questions are addressed and answered. All of our products are designed and produced to a “higher caliber” adhering to the highest quality standards with meticulous attention paid to detail in all phases of manufacturing to assure on-target results.