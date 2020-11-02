Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsmans Guide has in stock, at the time of this post, Federal American Eagle, 9mm, FMJ, 124 Grain ammo in 50 round boxes for $35.14. Free shipping on orders $49.00+! That is $0.702 each a round. This is in stock and shipping now, no pre-order BS.
Get consistent reliability at the range and at minimal cost with Federal® American Eagle® ammo.
Order your Federal American Eagle ammo right to your door!
- Key Specifications
- Item Number: 12087
- Mfg. Number: AE9AP
- UPC: 029465088569
- Caliber: 9mm
- Bullet Weight: 124 grain
- Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket
- Muzzle Velocity: 1,150 FPS
- Muzzle Energy: 365 ft.-lbs.
- Case Type: Brass
- Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable
- Corrosive: No
- Rounds: 50
Ammunition Comment: On the state of ammunition ordering in 2020. All of us at AmmoLand News are well aware that there is very little to zero (0) inventory of in-stock ammunition in the popular .223, 5.56 or 9mm calibers that we can link to in daily deals. Any that we do find currently in stock sell out in minutes or hours. We continue to list Sportsman's Guide as we have been in communication with their top executives and they have told us they have every intention of filling orders (within the limits of FTC rules). At least they are giving customers the option of pre-ordering to have the ability to get in line for ammunition purchases and they do not charge your credit card until the order ships. If you are signing up for the SG Club Membership those charges do happen so that must be considered before ordering. Regarding existing order cancelations with SG. According to FTC rules if the delivery date on ammunition you already ordered gets pushed back SG has to cancel your order or in some cases give you the option to stay in line but for the new delivery date.
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
Sportsman Guide scalps everyone who buys from them even if the give free shipping with >49$. You can buy everything they have in stock at 25 to50% off if you spend a bit of time on the internet! You buy their membership you lose!!
Utter scalping. Costs might have risen a whisker, now it is just gouging. Normally would be 10ish per box for the better brands.
YGBSM ! 70 cents for 9mm FMJ, where it could be had for less than 20 cents 8 months ago….?
Is there no shame. Three times the price it should be.
Does that include a kiss and some Vaseline?
Last week I got 124Gr CCI Brass for 19.99 at Sportsman’s Warehouse-17.99 before the panic. Seems Sportsman Guide is going the Cheaper than Dirt route
Nope…. This one is BONE DRY !
Knute,
Thanks, at least now I’m standing w/o hurting my nose.
So, what about my “waiting for approval” post in this thread?
RoyD,
I think I just took care your posts. I’ve been pretty sick since the 6th and it’s slowed me down.
Hope you are better soon Dave, thanks for all you do here.
Guess that explains why I’ve been seeing so much spam lately. Amazing how much one appreciates what they had when it is gone. Welcome back, hope you feel better, and selfishly hoping you catch back up on the spammers 🙂
Finnky and everybody else who commented,
Thanks, “I’m feeling much better now.” %-)
We are getting an increased number of foreign spammers, we’re gonna need a bigger wall.
Well, we have at least five people who are unhappy about how commerce works. In the past week my youngest son, not really into guns, had two friends who wanted some 9mm. He asked me and I let go of an extremely small amount of my cast bullets reload stash. Six hundred rounds. And the price was $10.00 a box. That is still twice what it cost me to load it. It is also one fourth of what I had loaded in the past two weeks. My main concern was that it was not going to just be “blasted” downrange.… Read more »
Selling reloads is not wise. Need a license to sell reloaded ammo (ammo manufacture), need to collect excise tax, and mostly liability insurance. You are assuming all of the liability-from it blowing up (even if it is their fault) to being used in a shooting. As long as they can talk to people and follow it back to you, you will be liable.
I have been loading lots of hollow points and people are asking if I have any-“sorry, don’t have any, all out”.
That’s ok, you do you. I have been loading my own ammo for over 50 years but thanks for the advice.
Do they have no shame? At most these are $12 a box.
I was buying the same ammo for $9.00 a box a few months ago. No way in hell am I paying this price gouging, profiteering, bullsh*t, highway robbery price. The sellers should be ashamed! I will not be doing any future business with Sportsman’s Guide at all, and I hope everyone else here will do the same and shop elsewhere.
SOLD OUT!!! Totally insane – $0.683 a round…
For this cost, these rounds can sit on the shelf and corrode!!!
Not a fair price. Go elsewhere. I purchased 9s at Cabela’s last week for $10.99.