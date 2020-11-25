Federal Ammunition Introduces New Swift Scirocco II

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- ANOKA, Minnesota – November 24, 2020 – Federal Premium releases its new Swift Scirocco II centerfire hunting loads lineup. The new bullet promises to push the effective range to new extremes while delivering a more lethal blow on impact. Shipments of this product have been arriving at dealers nationwide.

“We are happy to have partnered with Swift to load this fantastic long-range hunting bullet. Swift is known for bonded-core hunting bullets and is one of several Swift bullets that we load into our Federal Premium lineup,” said Federal’s Centerfire Rifle Product Manager Eric Miller. “The Swift Scirocco II produces excellent upsets at various distances and is an all-around, good choice for medium and big-game hunting.”

The Swift Scirocco II bullet’s streamlined design and high ballistic coefficient produce flat trajectories while retaining more velocity and energy downrange. Aided by its proprietary polymer tip, the Scirocco II expands at minimal velocities yet offers high weight retention at close range thanks to its bonded copper jacket.

Features & Benefits

Proprietary polymer tip improves ballistics and initiates low-velocity expansion

Advanced secant ogive maximizes ballistic coefficient

Tapered copper jacket bonded to lead core

High weight retention at close range

Expands reliably at low velocity for long-range terminal effect

Click Here for More Info

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com .

About Federal

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com