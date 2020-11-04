Federal FireStick Awarded Innovation of the Year by Guns & Ammo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- ANOKA, Minnesota – November 3, 2020 – Guns & Ammo magazine has given the Federal Premium Firestick its Innovation of the Year award due to its potential to revolutionize the world's oldest long gun: the muzzleloader. Federal’s FireStick is a proprietary and newly-patented muzzleloading propellant system that is safer and easier to use than ever before. Developed with Traditions and Hodgdon, this new system revolutionizes a muzzleloader platform for hunting enthusiasts.

“From the improved ease and safety of loading, inspection, and unloading, the FireStick addresses nearly every issue with modern muzzleloading,” said Guns & Ammo Editor Eric Poole. “Not since the 1985-introduction of the in-line muzzleloader has there been as impactful of a development. And it should not be overlooked that by sealing a consistent powder charge, Federal has managed to improve a muzzleloader’s accuracy potential and consistency downrange.” “As long as there have been muzzleloading firearms, their shooters have been burdened by reliability, consistency, and safety concerns. The new Federal Premium FireStick solves those issues,” said Federal Muzzleloader Product Director Rick Stoeckel. “Our encapsulated propellant charge is a safer, cleaner, more convenient, and reliable way to hunt with a muzzleloader. We truly appreciate this highly regarded recognition of the innovation our team worked so hard to achieve.”

The FireStick charge is completely impervious to moisture. It features clean-burning Hodgdon Triple Eight powder and is loaded to the same tight tolerances as other Federal Premium factory ammunition. This ensures shot-to-shot consistency and accuracy that muzzleloaders have never experienced before. FireStick can be removed quickly, simply, and safely by slipping it out of the action—there’s no need to fire the rifle to unload it.

The FireStick can be used with the shooter’s choice of bullets and primers. It is the perfect match for Federal Premium Trophy Copper or Lead Tipped muzzleloader bullets and 209 Muzzleloading Primers. Currently, the FireStick is only compatible with the new NitroFire rifle from Traditions. Learn more at www.federalpremium.com/firestick.html

