Galco’s VHS 4.0: Available for SIG-Sauer P320F/M17 with RDS!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco’s VHS 4.0 is now available for the SIG-Sauer P320F/M17 with and without red dot sights!

Galco’s original VHS (Vertical Holster System) was field-proven across the globe from Afghanistan to America. The VHS series provides a very comfortable alternative for those who like Galco’s world-famous Miami Classic but prefer the traditional vertical carry style.

After over a decade of experience with the VHS, Galco has continued to refine, update, and improve it. The VHS 4.0 brings recontoured shoulder straps for added comfort and concealment, the introduction of a new harness fastener system, the addition of an innovative new tie-down system, and a new spare ammo carrier for revolver fits.

A key component of all Galco shoulder systems, including the VHS 4.0, is the harness. It uses a four-point harness that pivots independently, connected by our clover-shaped, trademarked Flexalon swivel backplate. Along with our patented swivel connectors, this results in a perfect fit and lasting comfort for virtually all body sizes and shapes. The new tool-free harness fastener system offers better security, ease of assembly, and greatly reduced the chance of fastener loss.

The VHS 4.0 comes complete with a vertical holster, harness, double ammo carrier, tie-downs, and harness fasteners. It’s fully modular, so optional interchangeable accessories and components may be purchased separately to create a unique shoulder system all your own.

Whether you patrol the perilous sands of the Middle East, metropolitan America on the ground or from the air, exercise your Second Amendment right to bear arms, or stalk the hunting fields of the world, the VHS 4.0 will help you and your handgun stay secure in an often-dangerous world.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.