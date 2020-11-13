Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a package sale on the Geissele Super Semi-Automatic Enhanced (SSA-E) Trigger & a PSA AR15 MOE Lower Build Kit for just $299.99. The Geissele SSA-E Trigger is as much as $260.00 all by itself. Check prices here or here. This package only has one trigger (fire control group).

Geissele Super Semi-Automatic Enhanced (SSA-E) Trigger- 05-160 Built on the chassis of the Geissele SSA, the Super Semi-Automatic Enhanced (SSA-E) provides enhanced trigger control and weapon accuracy while maintaining the robustness and reliability of the combat-proven two-stage trigger. The SSA-E's reduced first and second stage pull weights result in a trigger with a smooth, light first stage take-up and a crisp, candy cane-like second stage break. It has a simple design similar to the original M16 trigger. There are no adjustment screws to come loose and all springs are captive, they will not get lost during disassembly. The entire trigger can be disassembled for cleaning and can be installed without removing the safety. Product Details Type:2 Stage

1st Stage Weight: 2.3lbs.

2nd Stage Weight: 1.2lbs.

Total Pull Weight:& 3.5lbs.

Adjustable: No

Recommended Use: Target Shooting, Precision Shooting

Pin Size: Mil-Spec

Trigger Bow Type: M4 Curved

Weapon Platform: AR15/AR10 The SSA-E is ideal for use in precision Squad Designated Marksman type rifles where weapon accuracy and reliability are critical and a non-adjustable drop in trigger is desired. SKU: 7793002 PSA AR15 MOE Lower Build Kit – Without FCG – Black – 7793002 Includes Magpul Original Equipment Black (MOE) Stock, MOE grip, MOE Trigger Guard, Palmetto State Armory Lower Parts Kit (without fire control group) and Mil-Spec buffer tube assembly. This kit has everything to complete your lower receiver except the hammer and trigger. This kit does NOT contain a fire control group!

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!