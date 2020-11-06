Georgia: A Call For Republican Lawyers

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Election Day has passed but the fight is far from over. There are ballots left to be counted and we must protect the integrity of Georgia elections.

Right now, the Georgia Republican Party is assembling a team of highly-qualified lawyers to ensure that the process is fair and transparent. These attorneys will be dispatched to the following counties in Georgia:

Clayton County

Dougherty County

Henry County

Columbia County

Fayette County

Muscogee County

Rockdale County

Athens-Clarke County

If you or someone you know can participate, please contact Courtney Kramer, 770.715.2646.

Thank you for your continued support and quick response to this pressing request.

-Team Kemp