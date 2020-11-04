Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale and some limited-inventory on a limited-edition colorway Glock 43 9mm Pistol in Battleworn Burnt Bronze for $599.99. Get them before Joe Biden gets in charge and ends online gun sales!

The already legendary G43 is a Glock single stack, 9mm pistol. It is ultra-concealable, accurate and a fantastic tool for all shooters regardless of one's hand size. The grip has a built-in beaver tail design which allows the shooter to acquire a high and tight grip. The aggressive texture of the grip surface allows for comfortable and reliable operation of the pistol. Manufacturer: Glock

Product Line: Glock Slimline

Model: Glock 43

Caliber: 9mm

Barrel Length: 3.41″

Action: Semi Auto

Overall Length: 6.26″

Capacity: 5+1

Magazines Included: 2

Finish: Battleworn Burnt Bronze The large magazine catch makes quick work of removing the magazine. Engineered based on the same superlative standards that GLOCK is famous for, the tiny G43 tolerates the same torture tests all its bigger brothers in the GLOCK pistol family withstand.

